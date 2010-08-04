Top 6 Beauty Gadgets: The Best Uses Of High-Tech Yet!

Technology seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue these days, and it’s not any different in the land of beauty. Last time we tried out high-tech beauty gadgets, we were in a newest of the newest state of mind. But if our dollars came down to it, we have some tried and true favorites that meld the best of technology and beauty. Check out our six picks below!

Clarisonic Mia Sonic Skin Cleansing Set







Clarisonic Mia Sonic Skin Cleansing Set, $149, clarisonic.com

Available in three different colors including pink, yellow, and white, this facial cleanser is designed to help products better absorb into your skin, make pores appear smaller, and make fine lines and wrinkles appear more reduced. Use it up to twice a day to experience smoother, younger-looking skin.

Zeno Hot Spot





Zeno Hot Spot, $39.99, myzeno.com

Small enough to hold in your hand, this high-tech zip zapping device is perfect for on-the-go application. Using heat to quickly and painlessly rid you of unwanted facial blemishes, it adjusts its energy output according to your skin temperature, producing the right amount of heat and providing you with a safe and easy acne-fighting system.

Baby Quasar Anti-Aging Light Therapy

Baby Quasar Anti-Aging Light Therapy, $399, babyquasar.com

Designed to promote the production of collagen, this anti-aging device uses red and amber light technology developed by NASA to aid in the elimination of fine lines and wrinkles. Its anti-inflammatory properties help to firm skin and enable healthy blood circulation, leaving you with long-lasting results.

Tria Laser Hair Removal System





Tria Laser Hair Removal System, $495, triabeauty.com

Tired of constantly shaving and waxing? The first FDA-approved laser hair removal system has finally hit the market, providing you with permanent results in as little as eight treatments. In five easy-to-follow steps, the Tria promises baby soft skin you can achieve yourself in the comfort of your own home.

Kiss Pocket Power File





Kiss Pocket Power File, $9.99, walgreens.com

We’ve all experienced nails chipping, splitting, and breaking and sometimes your common emery board just doesn’t cut it. This compact power file from Kiss provides you with a battery-operated device that comes with four interchangeable attachments to clean, exfoliate, and shape when you’re in need of some quick nail maintenance.

Temptu Airbrush Makeup System





Temptu Airbrush Makeup System, $225, temptu.com

Now you can get professional makeup results at home with this airbrush system. Giving you the freedom to control your air pressure, personalize your coverage, and create a range of effects, this product can be used in combination with Air Pod makeup products by women of all skin tones to give you flawless makeup application.

