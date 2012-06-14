The 50 Best Beauty How-To Videos Online

We have to admit, as many times as you read how to apply fake eyelashes or curl your hair with a straightening iron, sometimes you just need to see the process in action to understand what’s going on. Watching someone else go through the work and explain the steps as they go makes beauty way easier to understand, and we could not be more grateful to the YouTube gods for giving the Internet such a perfect platform for beauty how-to videos. Modern technology is really making this whole figuring out how to “get a no-makeup makeup look” thing a lot simpler.
After watching video upon video, we put together a list of the 50 best how-to’s available to anyone with an Internet connection (this means you). These tips come from all different sources, from professional makeup artists to super creative at-home iMovie mavens. Looking to learn how to apply foundation flawlessly? We’ve got that. Are you wondering how to paint the galaxy nails trending right now? Yes, we’ve got that too. Whatever you’re looking to learn, you’ll find it here.
Achieving the "No Makeup Makeup Look" is something that women have been trying to accomplish for ages (even some mothers don't understand the finesse it takes).
Burberry makeup artists have opened up about how to get the looks from the runway.
If you're alive and into nail art even a little bit, you've seen the Galaxy Nail trend. Watch this video to learn the technique!
Women everywhere try to attain dramatic lashes, and here's how to get the look.
Awesome upcycling idea: use newspaper print on your nails!
Regardless of your age, style, and skin tone, red lips are a classic statement, and every girl should know how to rock this pout.
Makeup legend Bobbi Brown teaches how to do your look in just 10 steps.
Whether you're wearing sandals or no shoes at all, cracked heels are not a cute look. Here's how to remedy the situation.
Let's face it: we all wish we could look like a Victoria's Secret Angel. This video goes backstage for an up close look.
Did your best friend just buy you a set of hot rollers for your birthday? Learn what to do with them.
Contouring your face is super tricky, but MAC shows us the proper steps.
Picking a new perfume for the season? Here are a few tips.
The ladies of Gossip GIrl never fail to have the most lust-worthy locks.
Whether you're contemplating a short haircut or you're already working with one, this video shows you how to style your hair.
What better time to style your hair with beach waves than the summer?
Lauren Conrad shows you how to get her famous winged eyeliner look.
Wishing you had a little pin-up style? Learn the classic Pin-Up Girl look here.
The one and only Adele shares her beauty secrets in this video.
Applying mineral makeup doesn't have to end in a dusty disaster.
No need to be nervous about rocking a bold lip after watching this how-to.
Eyebrows can be a tricky situation, but this video shows exactly how to shape them.
If you're getting married or heading to a wedding, check out how to do a low chingnon.
This video makes applying powder foundation way simpler to understand.
Colored liner is one of the coolest trends for summer. Check out our video for how to apply it yourself.
These adorable nails have a really special technique. Watch this video for how to rock them.
When you've only got 5 minutes, a Bohemian Updo is heaven sent. Learn the style here.
The smokey eye is an ever-present staple in the beauty world. Learn how to master the look yourself.
Strapped for cash? Check out how to make conditioner out of products already in your house.
Waxing your legs at home? Take our advice and watch this video to avoid potential disaster.
If your mom's specialty was a ponytail, catch up on your french braid skills here.
The fishtail braid is something to conquer, even for the most talented hair stylists. This video gives you an easy to follow tutorial.
We're big proponents of using sun protection, so here's how to use bronzer to achieve a glowing look.
You may apply mascara every day, but do you use the proper techniques? Watch this video for all of the tips and tricks you'll need to know.
Liquid eyeliner can be your messiest nightmare or your best applied dream, depending on how you apply.
If your foundation isn't properly applied, the rest of your look will go downhill real fast. Learn the proper application tips here.
To prime or not to prime? Watch this video to get it right every time.
Celebs have inspired us in just about every beauty way possible, and eyebrows are no different. This video will show you how to do a bold brow without a furrowed brow.
Looking for the perfect hairstyle for a romantic date night? Look no further.
Blemishes and under eye circles both need to be covered up, but both require different types of concealer. Do you know which to use?
False eyelashes are the perfect touch of drama, but applying them can lead to a sticky mess. Learn the correct application techniques with this video.
If you're dying to get the ombre hair color trend on your own, learn how to conquer the look at home.
Milkmaid braids are on everyone's mind right now. Here's what to do to get the look.
Long night? Watch this video to learn how to brighten up your eyes.
Learn how to get the look from Hunger Games here, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
Dark lipstick is popping up everywhere, but are your skills up to par?
The summer heat is wonderful in so many ways, but it's on our bad side for one reason: makeup meltdown. Learn how to avoid being a streaky mess here.
Has your curling iron short-circuited lately? Watch this video to learn how to curl your hair with your straightening iron.
Hollywood Waves don't have to be so intimidating!
Are you not the most talented lady when it comes to blow drying your hair? This video will help you fix that.
Ponytails are the best way to beat summer heat. Watch this video for how to jazz up your pony.
