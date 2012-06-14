The 50 Best Beauty How-To Videos Online

We have to admit, as many times as you read how to apply fake eyelashes or curl your hair with a straightening iron, sometimes you just need to see the process in action to understand what’s going on. Watching someone else go through the work and explain the steps as they go makes beauty way easier to understand, and we could not be more grateful to the YouTube gods for giving the Internet such a perfect platform for beauty how-to videos. Modern technology is really making this whole figuring out how to “get a no-makeup makeup look” thing a lot simpler.

After watching video upon video, we put together a list of the 50 best how-to’s available to anyone with an Internet connection (this means you). These tips come from all different sources, from professional makeup artists to super creative at-home iMovie mavens. Looking to learn how to apply foundation flawlessly? We’ve got that. Are you wondering how to paint the galaxy nails trending right now? Yes, we’ve got that too. Whatever you’re looking to learn, you’ll find it here.

