Rebecca Shaw
by
Product Testing: Top 5 Wine Colored Lipsticks
All aboard the wine-stained lipstick train! It’s one of the biggest trends for Fall, and we’re in love with these rich delicious shades. It all started at the Met Gala, where celebrities like Emma Stone and Camilla Belle showed the world how glamorous this look can be! Lipstick is one of the easiest ways to update your makeup routine  for the new season, and it’s all about finding the right color — plus a moisturizing formula with staying power.

I understand that darker lipsticks can be daunting and have you wondering “Can I pull this off?” The answer is yes you can! All you need is to know which colors work best on a wide variety of skin tones, and how to match it with the rest of your makeup. The easiest way to start wearing dark lipstick is by keeping the rest of your makeup simple. Use a light eyeshadow and mascara to balance it all out. If you carry some of that beach tan with you into the fall, this lipstick trend also looks great with a healthy glow. Now all you need is a list of the best colors, and I’ve got you covered. Here are my top 5 wine colored lipsticks that every girl should have!

Which of these wine-colored lipsticks do you love the most? We would love to see your comments below!

Click through to see what my picks are for the best wine colored lipsticks!

Now you can have delicious color and the antioxidants of 5 glasses of wine in a lip-nurturing lipstick! This bold shade gives a high-pigment finish with ingredients healthy enough to eat. (Bite Luminous Creme Lipstick in Barolo, $24.00, www.bitebeauty.com)

This lush shade really makes a statement. It creates full-bodied lips with the color of crushed grapes! (MAC Lipstick in Dark Side, $15.00, www.maccosmetics.com)

You'll love the vibrant color and velvety finish of this lipstick! It's infused with Vitamin E, which helps color stay longer and keeps lips moisturized. (NARS Lipstick in Fast Ride, $24.00, www.narscosmetics.com)

This merlot-colored lipstick starts out sheer, but can be layered for a rich vampy finish! You'll be hooked on the silky formula. (Revlon Lipstick in Black Cherry, $9.00, www.revlon.com)

From the runway to the streets, this haute couture lipstick is a show stopper! Dress your lips in long-wearing color and moisture that is buildable for any occasion. (Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Hypnotic Red, $32.00, www.dior.com)

