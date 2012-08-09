Product Testing: Top 5 Wine Colored Lipsticks

All aboard the wine-stained lipstick train! It’s one of the biggest trends for Fall, and we’re in love with these rich delicious shades. It all started at the Met Gala, where celebrities like Emma Stone and Camilla Belle showed the world how glamorous this look can be! Lipstick is one of the easiest ways to update your makeup routine for the new season, and it’s all about finding the right color — plus a moisturizing formula with staying power.

I understand that darker lipsticks can be daunting and have you wondering “Can I pull this off?” The answer is yes you can! All you need is to know which colors work best on a wide variety of skin tones, and how to match it with the rest of your makeup. The easiest way to start wearing dark lipstick is by keeping the rest of your makeup simple. Use a light eyeshadow and mascara to balance it all out. If you carry some of that beach tan with you into the fall, this lipstick trend also looks great with a healthy glow. Now all you need is a list of the best colors, and I’ve got you covered. Here are my top 5 wine colored lipsticks that every girl should have!

Which of these wine-colored lipsticks do you love the most? We would love to see your comments below!