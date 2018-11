I had the pleasure of partnering up with the queen of celebrity beauty trends, Gwen Flamberg, Beauty Director for UsWeekly. We talked red carpet hairstyles until 1 a.m., zoning in on her top 5 looks of the star-studded night. They are ready for you to try on in the Makeover Studio right now. Go to Oscars 2009 Look Book now.

