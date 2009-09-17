Top 5 Spring Trends That You Can Try At Home

Fashion week has finally wrapped (and I say finally because we’re all exhausted over here– coffee, energy drinks, and my preferred cure of eating bags of chocolate) won’t even zap us back to life. But, we did survive and the Spring 2010 season has a lot for us to look forward to, not only in fashion but in beauty trends as well. Here are our top five beauty trends from the runways, and our tips to replicate them on your own.

Trend 1: Statement Lips

All images from WWD.com

Seen at both Jason Wu and Vena Cava (above) statement lips are a must for spring. Whether it be plum, wine, or burgundy, there are a variety of colors you can choose from to pull off this bold lip. Below are a few of our drugstore favorites:

1. CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick in Bistro Burgundy, at Drugstore.com, $5.49

2. Studio Gear Lipstick in Misty Mauve, Ulta.com, at $14.50

3. Pur Minerals Shea Butter Lipstick in Black Amethyst, at Ulta.com, $15.00

Trend 2: Bold Pink Eyes

Pink eye shadow used to be daunting for many, but after seeing the eyes at both Michael Kors (above) and Ruffian this past week, I think the trend will catch on.

1. Max Factor Eyeshadow in Premiere Pink, at cvs.com, $6.99

2. Bloom Eye Colour Cream in Peony, at Ulta.com, $15.00

3. NYX 3 Color Eye Shadow, at Drugstore.com, $5.99

Trend 3: Pale Pink Lips

Chris Benz not only wowed us with his bright clothes this season, but he knew how to play it simple with the makeup and make a statement with subdued pale lips. Here are a few good picks for the warm weather:

1. Colour Riche by L’Oreal Lipstick in Peach Fuzz, at Ulta.com, $6.99

2. Revlon Moon Drops Lipstick Frost Crystalcut Coral, at cvs.com, $8.99

3. Covergirl Continuous Color Lipstick in Pink Chic, at drugstore.com, $5.49

Trend 4: Natural, Glowing Face

The fresh faced beauties at Milly let their 80s hairstyles steal the show. To achieve their flawless looks we just recommend bronzer, mascara, and a lip balm. Simple and classic, yet showstopping.

1.Rimmel Natural Bronzer in Sun Bronze, at drugstore.com, $5.49

2. Maybelline Mascara in Classic Black, The Colossal, at cvs.com, $7.49

3. Nivea, A Kiss of Shimmer Pearly Shimmer Lip Care, at ulta.com, $2.99

Trend 5: Colored Mascara

Last but certainly not least, the girls at Nanette Lepore (above) and DKNY added flair to their look with colored eyeliner or mascara respectively. This look is definitely playful and best for a night on the town!

1. Big Fatty Colored Mascara by Urban Decay in Flipside, at Ulta.com, $17.00

2. L’Oreal Hip Color Chrome Violet Volt Eyeliner,at cvs.com, $9.99

3. Bourjouis Paris, Maxi Frange Maximum Length and Volume Waterproof Mascara, at Sephora.com, $9.50