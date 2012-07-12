StyleCaster
Top 5 Red Lipsticks For Any Skin Tone

Rebecca Shaw
by
Once you put on red, everything changes. Especially when it involves bold red lips! They’re Classic. They’re love. They’re Chic. The equivalent of a man’s power tie – red lipstick can magically transform your look and confidence. That’s a lot for a little tube of lipstick to live up to. Many beauty brands have tried to master the perfect red shade, but these 5 stand out above all the rest!

The next thing to know is how to wear it. The modern red lip is actually the most versatile color. Festive for a black tie affair, flirty with a floral sun dress, or chic paired with skinny jeans and a T-shirt. No matter the outfit, the best way to wear red lipstick is with confidence. My favorite tip is to let your lips be the star, meaning go softer on the rest of your makeup. Try a nude eye, a black eyeliner, mascara and a little blush. If you’ve shied away from red lipstick before, it’s time to give one of these top picks a try!

I’d love to see your comments below on which is your favorite red lipstick!

About Rebecca: My grandmother started it all. As a little girl I would watch her “put on her face” (Clinique makeup) and I was fascinated. I would ask her why Chanel # 5 was her favorite perfume because at age 5, I thought it smelled stinky. I wanted to know it all! She always looked beautiful and she was even more beautiful on the inside. Then my mom, who radiates natural beauty from her warm inviting personality, smile, and those famous hugs. She has no idea how beautiful she is, makeup or no makeup, and she has the best intentions for everyone around her always. She taught me that beauty comes from confidence in yourself. That makes her the most beautiful woman I know. They’ve been my teachers and inspiration. So naturally, I decided to dedicate my blog to them, their middle names being “Naomi” and “Jean.”

I will post all the beauty products I’m thinking about, researching, testing, loving, promoting the heck out of for no money because I’m obsessed, tips, tricks, etc.! My hope is to help you discover something new or find something you’ve been looking for, to become savvier, and more confident! And always remember, beauty truly radiates from the inside out!

Click through to see my picks for the best red lipsticks!

Photo: Graphic by Breann Hollinger/Graphic by Breann Hollinger

From the first time I tried this sultry red lipstick, I could never be without it! The rich brick shade gives an instant chic look, plus it's full of moisture and antioxidants to keep your lips nourished. (NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in Shanghai Express, $24.00, www.narscosmetics.com)

Photo: None/None

This lipstick is red genius. A limited edition collaboration between MAC and the New York design house Ruffian that became an instant obsession with women everywhere. It's so good - stock up before it's gone! (MAC Ruffian Lipstick in Ruffian Red , $14.50, www.maccosmetics.com)

Photo: None/None

This classic shade of red looks stunning on everyone who wears it! The long-wearing formula assures it's not budging for hours, and it has a creamy matte finish that feels weightless. One of my all-time favorites that guarantees compliments! (Stila Long Wear Liquid Lip Color, $22.00, www.stilacosmetics.com )

Photo: None/None

This matte lipstick is not only the perfect bold shade of red, it also has the perfect price! Stand out even more by layering it with a shiny clear gloss. (Wet N Wild Megalast Lip Color in Stoplight Red, $1.99, www.wnwbeauty.com)

Photo: None/None

One of the most moisturizing brands of lipstick now comes in a new candy apple red that will have heads turning! Lips shine brilliantly from the new 3D shimmer particles and moisturizing oils. (Sephora Rouge Shine Lipstick in Royal Wedding, $12.00, www.sephora.com)

Photo: None/None

