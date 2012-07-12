Top 5 Red Lipsticks For Any Skin Tone

Once you put on red, everything changes. Especially when it involves bold red lips! They’re Classic. They’re love. They’re Chic. The equivalent of a man’s power tie – red lipstick can magically transform your look and confidence. That’s a lot for a little tube of lipstick to live up to. Many beauty brands have tried to master the perfect red shade, but these 5 stand out above all the rest!

The next thing to know is how to wear it. The modern red lip is actually the most versatile color. Festive for a black tie affair, flirty with a floral sun dress, or chic paired with skinny jeans and a T-shirt. No matter the outfit, the best way to wear red lipstick is with confidence. My favorite tip is to let your lips be the star, meaning go softer on the rest of your makeup. Try a nude eye, a black eyeliner, mascara and a little blush. If you’ve shied away from red lipstick before, it’s time to give one of these top picks a try!

About Rebecca: My grandmother started it all. As a little girl I would watch her “put on her face” (Clinique makeup) and I was fascinated. I would ask her why Chanel # 5 was her favorite perfume because at age 5, I thought it smelled stinky. I wanted to know it all! She always looked beautiful and she was even more beautiful on the inside. Then my mom, who radiates natural beauty from her warm inviting personality, smile, and those famous hugs. She has no idea how beautiful she is, makeup or no makeup, and she has the best intentions for everyone around her always. She taught me that beauty comes from confidence in yourself. That makes her the most beautiful woman I know. They’ve been my teachers and inspiration. So naturally, I decided to dedicate my blog to them, their middle names being “Naomi” and “Jean.”

I will post all the beauty products I’m thinking about, researching, testing, loving, promoting the heck out of for no money because I’m obsessed, tips, tricks, etc.! My hope is to help you discover something new or find something you’ve been looking for, to become savvier, and more confident! And always remember, beauty truly radiates from the inside out!