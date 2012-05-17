Top 5 Liquid Foundations For Flawless Skin

The job of your foundation is to enhance your natural beauty, not cover it up. That’s why it’s important to find a formula that matches your skin tone, compliments your skin type (normal to oily, normal to dry), and gives you just the amount of coverage you’re looking for. You may be thinking “Who has the time to try each and every one?” The answer is: You don’t need to, I’ve done it for you!

The foundation you choose to invest in should give you all the results you want. With summer right around the corner, we want one that won’t melt away the moment you step out in our sundresses and sunglasses! We also want one that simply feels good on the face. Each of these are buildable so you can customize the amount of coverage you like through the seasons. It’s best to start with a small amount, go over the entire face, and then add more to build coverage. They also have staying power! And best of all, they make your skin look even-toned and flawless. In fact, they’re all so good- you may find yourself alternating between all five.