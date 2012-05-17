Top 5 Liquid Foundations For Flawless Skin

The job of your foundation is to enhance your natural beauty, not cover it up. That’s why it’s important to find a formula that matches your skin tone, compliments your skin type (normal to oily, normal to dry), and gives you just the amount of coverage you’re looking for. You may be thinking “Who has the time to try each and every one?” The answer is: You don’t need to, I’ve done it for you!
The foundation you choose to invest in should give you all the results you want. With summer right around the corner, we want one that won’t melt away the moment you step out in our sundresses and sunglasses! We also want one that simply feels good on the face. Each of these are buildable so you can customize the amount of coverage you like through the seasons. It’s best to start with a small amount, go over the entire face, and then add more to build coverage. They also have staying power! And best of all, they make your skin look even-toned and flawless. In fact, they’re all so good- you may find yourself alternating between all five.
Click through the slideshow to find out what liquid foundations I chose!
A weightless, oil-free fluid foundation that is no stranger to beauty awards! It provides silky flawless coverage that hydrates with Micro-fil technology and stays put all day. (Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $59.00, www.giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com )
Photo:
None/None
Known in the industry as the “holy grail” of liquid foundations, this water-based formula provides adjustable coverage that can be applied with your fingers or a brush. Ideal for all skin types - it’s lightweight, water resistant and perfect for everyday wear. (Kett Hydro Foundation, $54.00, www.kettcosmetics.com)
Photo:
None/None
This cult favorite is designed to give light-to-full coverage that is invisible to both the naked eye and HD camera. Even under the brightest of spotlights, skin appears flawless. It’s oil free, easy to apply due to its fine texture, and completely buildable. ( Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $42.00, www.makeupforever.com )
Photo:
None/None
A product that lives up to its name! This long-wearing formula hides blemishes, minimizes pores, and even protects your skin underneath with SPF – without looking heavy! Perfect for all skin types. (Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation, $46.00, www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com)
Photo:
None/None
Apply this oil-free, yet hydrating foundation to your skin and watch it stay all day! The silicone based formula needs no primer, and fills in fine lines and pores to create a smooth, youthful finish! Mix it with your favorite face cream to create your own tinted moisturizer! (Face Atelier Ultra Foundation, $45.00, www.faceatelier.com )
Photo:
None/None