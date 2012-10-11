Product Testing: Top 5 Hair Products For Major Volume

The story never changes. We all want thicker, fuller, fabulous hair! Keeping your hair healthy by eating well and avoiding breakage is the first step. Next you’ll need a product or two that will give your locks tons of volume, lasts all day and looks natural.
The times have changed – we’re not backcombing with Aqua Net hairspray anymore! There are scientists out there creating innovative new formulas that don’t cause damage and actually trick your hair into thinking it’s thicker! When I’m looking for the perfect volumizing hair product, I have a checklist: I want it to work. I want it to not be sticky. I want it to feel good in my hair. I want it to smell nice. I want it to last through my day. I’ve tested them all and these five products have mastered beautiful thick hair with major volume!
Click to find out what products we're gushing over for major hair volume ...
A lightweight lotion (almost watery) that creates massive body and tons of shine! Pour into the palm of your hand and work through damp hair, then blow-dry upside down for the best results! (TIGI Bed Head SUPERSTAR Thermal Blow-dry Lotion, $15.00, www.tigihaircare.com)
This volumizing mousse is a miracle worker for fine hair. It builds height and thickness instantly without feeling stiff or sticky. (Kerastase Resistance Mousse Volumactive, $42.00, www.kerastase-usa.com)
A climate control mousse that gives the same light hold, flexibility, and bounce as more expensive salon brands! (TRESemme Climate Control Mousse, $4.49, www.tresemme.com)
This product cleans hair without water, but also has everyone's attention over its ability to create major volume! Spray at the roots and work in with your fingertips. (Arrojo ReFINISH Dry Shampoo, $22.00, www.arrojoproduct.com)
Hair is noticeably thicker and healthier from this lightweight cream that features PBAE- a new technology that allows fine, thin hair to act like thick hair with natural movement and bounce! (Living Proof Full Thickening Cream, $15.00 www.livingproof.com)
