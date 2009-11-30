Top 5 Green Polishes You Need Right Now

Since Thanksgiving is officially over, it is now appropriate to start playing your holiday music and setting up decorations. These are the times when you are being greeted by stores full of holiday music, streets full of the aforementioned decorations, specialty Starbucks cups, and red and green in places you never thought possible. So, to get yourself in the spirit of the season, steer clear of classic red nails this year and go for a bold forest green color instead. Below are my top five green polishes that you need to get your hands on now.

1. Butter London British Racing Green, $14, at butterlondon.com

This racing green polish was used everywhere in this season’s latest shows–and is the brightest and freshest of the season’s greens. The color of an old English racing car, with bright specks of glitter that give it just the right sheen. This is one way to fit in with the boys.

2. Rescue Beauty Lounge Recycle, $18, at rescuebeauty.com

This deep emerald green color blends right in with the Christmas tree that you’ll be busy decorating this month. With just a hint of shimmer, it’s a great substitute for those rich blues and deep blacks for the holiday season.

3. OPI Here Today…Aragon Tomorrow, $8.50, at amazon.com

This forest green color from the Espana collection looks almost black from far away, but has just the perfect amount of a green tint in it. It also has a a bit of a shine to brighten up the dark color.

4. China Glaze Emerald Sparkle, $5.99, at thebeautyclutch.com

This bottle of polish reminds me of the Emerald City in The Wizard of Oz–if only I could find an adorable little puppy of my own.

5. Sephora by OPI Dark Room Nail Colour, $9, at sephora.com

The darkest of all five colors, this polish has a touch of gray in it, and since my all time favorite gray polish comes from Sephora by OPI (the Metro Chic shade) it of course caught my eye. As a side note, don’t let the color in the bottle fool you–once you put it on your nails it’s a nice, deep pine green color.