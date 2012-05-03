Our Top 5 Favorite Products For Shiny, Healthy Hair!

The best part about summer is not just the sun – it’s flaunting your new, shiny, lustrous locks in the sun! You don’t have to be genetically superior or have a 24/7 stylist to parade healthy gorgeous hair like Selena Gomez or Jennifer Morrison. You simply have to know the best products to use that will restore and rejuvenate your tresses! That’s where I come in!
But where did all this damage come from in the first place? Factors like the cold winter and diet can play a role. Then consider all the blowouts, dying, straightening & curling we’ve done! But don’t worry – whether your hair is wildly curly, pin straight or somewhere in between – one of these products will transform your hair just in time for its summer debut!
What’s your favorite hair product from the slideshow above? Create a StyleCaster profile and tell us in the comment section below!
Click through to see what we think about our favorite shiny-haired products...
Split ends, frizz & dry hair don't stand a chance against this antioxidant-rich hair oil. Formulated from the same nurturing ingredients as the original, this hair serum penetrates each strand for immediate moisture renewal & shine, without ever looking or feeling greasy! (Josie Maran 'Argan Oil Hair Serum', $30.00, www.josiemarancosmetics.com )
A luxurious elixir that gives a whole new level of shine! Apply a dime sized amount to wet hair for restored strength and moisture. Blow dry as normal to see the remarkably shiny results! (Kerastase 'Elixir Ultime', $54.00, www.kerastase-usa.com )
This intensive treatment is just what the doctor ordered for heat-damaged or color-treated hair! Soy proteins, vitamins & botanical oils make hair stronger & healthier - after just one use! (Fekkai 'Protein Rx' Anti-Breakage Treatment Mask, $30.00 www.fekkai.com
Say goodbye to dull, lifeless hair! This weightless leave-in conditioner will have your locks feelings instantly smooth, hydrated and unbelievably soft. It also protects hair from split ends and frizz! (Phyto 'Phyto 7 Daily Hydrating Botanical Cream', $28.00, www.sephora.com )
Developed by a team of world-class scientists, this strengthening hair cream starts by repairing split ends from the inside out. The magic formula adds shine, smoothes cuticles, and actually prevents new split ends from forming! Great for all hair types, especially color or chemically treated locks. Did I mention it protects your hair from UV damage, too? Perfection! (Living Proof 'Restore Targeted Repair Cream', $28.00, www.nordstrom.com )
