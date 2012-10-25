StyleCaster
Share

Top 5 False Eyelashes For Naturally Dramatic Eyes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Top 5 False Eyelashes For Naturally Dramatic Eyes

Rebecca Shaw
by
Top 5 False Eyelashes For Naturally Dramatic Eyes
6 Start slideshow
Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Falsies will never go out of style—and even though finding the best false eyelashes isn’t an easy task, we’re not giving up on hunting them down.

MORE: Ellie Goulding’s Tip for Applying False Eyelashes

They may be referred to as “false” or “fake,” but advanced technology has perfected lashes with hand-made flexible bands, 100 percent real human hair, and even invisible drying glue that won’t harm your real eyelashes. From Katy Perry’s glamorous bold eyes to Michelle Obama’s naturally dramatic look, we’re all about falsies—even for everyday wear.

Applying false eyelashes can seem like the most intimidating part of your makeup routine, but they also give the most reward when you have mastered the technique. Start with an inexpensive pair of lashes and quality glue (Duo Eyelash Adhesive is fantastic), line the lash band with glue, wait about 10 seconds, and apply them directly along your own lash line from the inner corner outward. You can apply eyeliner before starting to help guide you, and apply mascara after you’ve put on the falsies to bind the real and fake lashes together.

MORE: The 10 Best Eyelash Primers for Your Most Dramatic Lashes Ever

Now the fun part–choosing your favorite lashes to show off your new skill! These are our top five styles for naturally glamorous looking eyelashes.

Originally published October 2012. Updated March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Click through to see our top choices for false lashes.

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This brand is used and loved by makeup artists everywhere. The high quality 100 percent human hair lashes come in a variety of styles including small, medium or large sizes for every eye shape. #747s lashes give a naturally gorgeous and full look.

Red Cherry False Eyelashes #747S, $2.99; at Eyelashes Unlimited

Photo: Eyelashes Unlimited

MAC's handmade lashes come in a large array of shapes and fullness, perfect for any occasion. #36 gives a flirty length and dramatic effect on the eyes.

MAC #36 Lash, $17; at MAC

Photo: MAC

Not only are these lashes the perfect fullness and length, they are self-adhesive for the easiest application possible. Plus, they're less than five bucks. Can't beat that with a stick.

Andrea Redi-Lash #21 S, $4.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Walgreens

All of the Sephora Collection eyelashes are pretty great, but their Plush lashes have that full-out volume and length that is gorgeous for a night out.

Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash in Plush, $17; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

So many people are loyal to Ardell. They are known for their invisible, lightweight band that connects the hair strands for a natural look and feel. Wispies are a classic strip lash that make eyes appear full and whimsical.

Ardell Glamour Wispies in Black, $3.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Gilt Editor’s Perfect (Foolproof!) Outfit

Gilt Editor’s Perfect (Foolproof!) Outfit
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share