Top 5 False Eyelashes For Naturally Dramatic Eyes

Falsies will never go out of style—and even though finding the best false eyelashes isn’t an easy task, we’re not giving up on hunting them down.

They may be referred to as “false” or “fake,” but advanced technology has perfected lashes with hand-made flexible bands, 100 percent real human hair, and even invisible drying glue that won’t harm your real eyelashes. From Katy Perry’s glamorous bold eyes to Michelle Obama’s naturally dramatic look, we’re all about falsies—even for everyday wear.

Applying false eyelashes can seem like the most intimidating part of your makeup routine, but they also give the most reward when you have mastered the technique. Start with an inexpensive pair of lashes and quality glue (Duo Eyelash Adhesive is fantastic), line the lash band with glue, wait about 10 seconds, and apply them directly along your own lash line from the inner corner outward. You can apply eyeliner before starting to help guide you, and apply mascara after you’ve put on the falsies to bind the real and fake lashes together.

Now the fun part–choosing your favorite lashes to show off your new skill! These are our top five styles for naturally glamorous looking eyelashes.

Originally published October 2012. Updated March 2017.