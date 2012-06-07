StyleCaster
Top 5 Dry Shampoos For Girls On The Go

Top 5 Dry Shampoos For Girls On The Go

Rebecca Shaw
Top 5 Dry Shampoos For Girls On The Go
Summer is all about simplicity; easy living, staying cool, out the door, off to the beach and…not washing your hair? Yes! Ladies get yourself a shower cap because the miracle that is dry shampoo is exactly what you need to stay care-free and keep your hair salon-fresh during this season’s heat waves.

Exactly what is dry shampoo – and why is this concept not gross? Hair experts have been telling us forever that washing your locks every day isn’t a good thing. It strips hair of natural oils that keep it shiny and can bring on the dreaded split-end. Not only that, but stylists rave about the body and workability of “day old” hair. My response would be: “But my hair gets greasy!” In comes dry shampoo!

Basically each brand has a similar main ingredient which absorbs excess oils – a waterless way to freshen and restyle your hair when you can’t (or don’t want to) use regular shampoo. What does this mean in real life? The amazing blowout you got on Friday can now last until Monday! It’s also perfect for those mornings you’re running late, traveling, to stick in your gym bag, for busy moms, and even to add mega body to already washed hair! Now the only question is which one should you use? I’ve done the research for you, and these are the best five on the shelves!

About Rebecca: My grandmother started it all. As a little girl I would watch her “put on her face” (Clinique makeup) and I was fascinated. I would ask her why Chanel # 5 was her favorite perfume because at age 5, I thought it smelled stinky. I wanted to know it all! She always looked beautiful and she was even more beautiful on the inside. Then my mom, who radiates natural beauty from her warm inviting personality, smile, and those famous hugs. She has no idea how beautiful she is, makeup or no makeup, and she has the best intentions for everyone around her always. She taught me that beauty comes from confidence in yourself. That makes her the most beautiful woman I know. They’ve been my teachers and inspiration. So naturally, I decided to dedicate my blog to them, their middle names being “Naomi” and “Jean.” 

I will post all the beauty products I’m thinking about, researching, testing, loving, promoting the heck out of for no money because I’m obsessed, tips, tricks, etc.! My hope is to help you discover something new or find something you’ve been looking for, to become savvier, and more confident! And always remember, beauty truly radiates from the inside out!

I love a product that does double-duty! This delicious aloe & ginger dry shampoo not only wipes out oil but also has a special formula that creates salon-worthy texture and volume! Plus, it's also colorless! (Arrojo ReFINISH Dry Shampoo, $25.00, www.arrojoproduct.com)

This Allure Beauty Award Winner has a unique natural formula that absorbs impurities and oil in the hair without the use of parabens, sulfates, petro-chemicals, phthalates or triclosan. That means a natural, healthier way to clean your hair, without a drop of water! No white residue and hair is left bouncy and renewed instantly. (Rene Furturer Naturia Dry Shampoo, $27.00, www.renefurtererusa.com)

There's so much to love about this dry shampoo! It refreshes hair anywhere with convenient travel-size bottles and a fun variety of delicious scents. My favorite is the Tropical version, a must-try. (Batiste Dry Shampoo, $5.00-$8.00, www.batistehair.com )

I love how gentle this dry shampoo is for sensitive scalps. It's made with protecting oat milk, corn, and rice starches that delicately remove oil and odors for beautiful refreshed hair. (Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo, $18.00, www.kloraneusa.com)

If you think more expensive means better quality, let me change your mind! This dry shampoo has a light tropical scent, cleanses hair with mineral clay, and is a major value. It also gives lift and texture without any residue. (Suave Dry Shampoo Spray, $3.00-$5.00, www.kmart.com)

