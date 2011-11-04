Top 5 Diets That Actually Work!

Ever wonder what the next fad diet will be? We all get sucked into them and the reason why many don’t work is because of all of the unrealistic demands. (BTW, If you think I can just drink lemon water with pepper and syrup for a week you’re sorely mistaken.)

U.S. News and World Report’s Best Diets for Healthy Eating list took on our country’s most popular diets, tested them on nutrition and lifestyle and than rated them on “healthiness.”

According to an article in the Daily Mail, apanel of 22 experts including nutritionists and specialists in diabetes, heart health, human behavior and weight loss ranked the diets based onseven aspects of each diet, from nutrition to “ease of compliance.”

Here is the list of top five diets for healthy eating:

1. Dash Diet:This eating plan is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy foods and is limited in sugar-sweetened foods and beverages, red meat, and added fats. In addition to its effect on blood pressure, it is considered a well-balanced approach to eating for the general public.

2. TLC Diet:The Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes Diet (TLC) is endorsed by the American Heart Association as a heart-healthy regimen that can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The key is cutting back sharply on fat, particularly saturated fat.

3. Mediterranean Diet: This diet isa modern nutritional recommendation inspired by the traditional dietary patterns ofsouthern Italy,Crete and much of the rest ofGreece.

4. Mayo Clinic Diet:The Mayo Clinic Diet aims to teach you how to choose healthy foods and portions and to develop healthy lifestyle habits so that you can maintain a healthy weight for life.

5.Volumetrics Diet: Theapproach here is to help people find foods that they can eat lots of while still losingweight.Unlike diets that are based on deprivation, the Volumetrics diet doesn’t try to fight this natural preference.