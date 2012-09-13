Product Testing: Top 5 Cream Blushes For Any Skin Tone

Fall weather brings crisp cooler air, fashion week, back to school, and fresh starts. There’s new exciting energy in the air. It’s also the perfect time to change up your makeup routine with new colors and textures. One of my favorite fall beauty products is cream blush. The beauty of using a cream vs. a powder blush is it actually looks like the color is radiating from underneath the skin. The look can be dewy or melt seamlessly into the skin — giving a natural, lasting flush to your cheeks.

When using cream blush there are a few helpful tips. Start sheer, dabbing a small amount on your fingers and tapping it on your cheekbones until it’s blended. The warmth from your hands will help the color blend easily. You can always repeat this step to build more color. Also, don’t be afraid of breakouts. Most cream blushes are non-comedogenic, which means they won’t clog pores. Many double as a cheek & lip color in one, or have built in highlighters to define your cheekbones to perfection! It’s so easy to use, and these 5 blushes are the cream of the crop!

