Product Testing: Top 5 Cream Blushes For Any Skin Tone

Fall weather brings crisp cooler air, fashion week, back to school, and fresh starts. There’s new exciting energy in the air. It’s also the perfect time to change up your makeup routine with new colors and textures. One of my favorite fall beauty products is cream blush. The beauty of using a cream vs. a powder blush is it actually looks like the color is radiating from underneath the skin. The look can be dewy or melt seamlessly into the skin — giving a natural, lasting flush to your cheeks.
When using cream blush there are a few helpful tips. Start sheer, dabbing a small amount on your fingers and tapping it on your cheekbones until it’s blended. The warmth from your hands will help the color blend easily. You can always repeat this step to build more color. Also, don’t be afraid of breakouts. Most cream blushes are non-comedogenic, which means they won’t clog pores. Many double as a cheek & lip color in one, or have built in highlighters to define your cheekbones to perfection! It’s so easy to use, and these 5 blushes are the cream of the crop!
Inspired from the original award-winning powder version, this creamy blush stick blends effortlessly into the skin, leaving a perfectly flushed cheek! Its multiple uses include sheer, shimmering color for eyes, cheeks and lips. (Nars The Multiple in Orgasm, $39.00, www.narscosmetics.com)
This cream-textured blush gives your cheeks a burst of rosy color and a radiant glow - all in one! Apply with your fingers to the cheekbones, layer powder blush over top for a more dramatic effect! (Youngblood Luminous Creme Blush in Rose Quartz, $27.00, www.ybskin.com)
An industry favorite that adds vibrant, buildable color to your cheeks, - and lips! The sheer cream dabs on easily with your fingers, and comes in a mirror compact so you can brighten-up on the go! (Stila Convertible Color in Peony, $25.00 www.benefitcosmetics.com)
A lightweight cream blush that transforms to a velvety powder. The coveted coral color is perfect on all skin types, has an oil-free formula, and can be layered for more intensity. (Elf Studio Cream Blush in Heartbreaker, $6.00, www.eyeslipsface.com)
This cream blush wears like silk on your cheeks and is highly pigmented - a little goes a long way! The color is great for all skin tones and can also be used to contour. (Becca Cosmetics CrÃ¨me Blush in Turkish Rose , $30.00, www.beccacosmetics.com)
