Product Testing: Top 5 Classic Nude Lipsticks

There are makeup trends, and then there’s classic beauty that stays with us throughout the seasons. Nude lipstick falls into this category, complementing every woman, any outfit, any occasion. As with any beauty staple, a nude lip is stunning and wearable in the streets, or can be dramatized for maximum glamour. It’s no surprise the look caught widespread attention when celebrity Kim Kardashian made it one of her signature beauty trademarks.
The key to finding the perfect nude lipstick is to choose one that complements your skin tone. A common fear is looking “ghostly” or “washed-out”. As a general guideline, rosy/pink shades work beautifully on fair skin, creamy/beige shades highlight olive skin, and dark skin looks radiant in golden/mocha shades. If you choose to wear a lip liner, make sure the color stays within one shade of your lipstick for a natural blend. Also, a subtle lip means you can amp up color on your cheeks and eyes – the options are endless! A few brands have perfected this lipstick shade and these five deserve all the hype!
Find out which nude lipsticks made the cut!
Makeup artists to stars like Kim Kardashian have made this nude shade a lipstick staple for every makeup bag. The formula is luxuriously smooth and creamy, leaving lips looking plumped and adorned with sensual color. (Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte #2, $34, yslbeautyus.com)
Make a statement this season with this highly pigmented, matte nude. It gives radiant color plus texture, giving lips a full and bold look. (MAC Lipstick in Honeylove, $15, maccosmetics.com)
This sheer nude drenches your lips with nourishing ingredients like Omega 3 and Argan Oil. The perfect everyday nude lipstick shade! (L'Oreal Colour Riche Lipcolour in Fairest Nude, $8-12.00, lorealparisusa.com)
A universally beloved nude shade, this soft-matte lipstick is wearable and moisturizing with vitamin E and beeswax. (Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Beige, $24.00, bobbibrowncosmetics.com)
A rich nude lipstick that gives a dazzling, wet-lip shine! Lips feel moisturized and look glamorous! (Sephora Rouge Shine Lipstick in 01 Honeymoon, $12, sephora.com)
