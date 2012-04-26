StyleCaster
Product Testing: 5 Pink Blushes Perfect For Any Skin Tone

Rebecca Shaw
by
If you took my makeup bag away from me and told me I could only keep one thing, first of all I’d say “over my dead body,” but since we’re pretending — I’d definitely choose blush. The cosmetic of love, health & happiness- it’s one of the most important steps for enhancing your natural beauty. Varying shades of pink define your cheekbones and create a youthful, glowing complexion. No wonder it’s a staple.

Ranging from warm corals to cool pinks, choosing the best shades can be daunting, but that’s why I’m here! So these are it — the favorites. The blushes none of us should be without — we will turn this car right around and go back if I forgot one. I know you’ll love them too!

About Rebecca: My grandmother started it all. As a little girl I would watch her “put on her face” (Clinique makeup) and I was fascinated. I would ask her why Chanel # 5 was her favorite perfume because at age 5, I thought it smelled stinky. I wanted to know it all! She always looked beautiful and she was even more beautiful on the inside. Then my mom, who radiates natural beauty from her warm inviting personality, smile, and those famous hugs. She has no idea how beautiful she is, makeup or no makeup, and she has the best intentions for everyone around her always. She taught me that beauty comes from confidence in yourself. That makes her the most beautiful woman I know. They’ve been my teachers and inspiration. So naturally, I decided to dedicate my blog to them, their middle names being “Naomi” and “Jean.”

I will post all the beauty products I’m thinking about, researching, testing, loving, promoting the heck out of for no money because I’m obsessed, tips, tricks, etc.! My hope is to help you discover something new or find something you’ve been looking for, to become savvier, and more confident! And always remember, beauty truly radiates from the inside out!

This blush is more than just a provocative name. In fact, it's a perfect shade of peachy-pink & the highlighting specks of golden shimmer make it one of the most famous blushes of all time! Makeup artists and beauty junkies agree, this blush is universally flattering and a must-have.(NARS Blush in 'Orgasm', $28, www.narscosmetics.com )

Josie Maran created this flirty, baby-doll pink blush that is unlike any other I've tried! Ideal for everyday, this velvety matte color gives a sheer glow that's natural and buildable. It's also infused with argan-oil so its healthy for your skin! (Josie Maran Blush in 'Passion', $20, www.josiemarancosmetics.com )

This shade highlights and brightens your cheeks for an instant face lift. A light application of this highly-pigmented pink is all you need for soft, beautiful color. (Lorac Blush in 'Desire', $20, www.loraccosmetics.com )

You'll be so glad you added this delicate rosy blush to your makeup bag. It has a satin finish with just the right amount of shimmer to highlight and give a youthful glow. Perfect for fair-to-medium skin tones. (MAC Powder Blush in 'Well Dressed', $20, www.maccosmetics.com)

The magic of this seemingly bright pink blush is that it actually adjusts to your skin's own chemistry to create a natural flush. It blends beautifully and is flattering on all skin tones. And because you need so little, it lasts and lasts! Worth the splurge. (Dior Rosy Glow Healthy Glow Awakening Blush in 'Petal Pink Rose 001', $44, www.dior.com)

