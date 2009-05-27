Top 15 Most Tweeted Trends

Summer beauty is all about looking hot and staying cool. We asked our addicted-to-beauty Twitter followers what their must-try hair and makeup trends are for the season. Here they are, in 140 characters or less!:

1. Eye-Popping shades of nail color! Loving the bright, fresh purples! Maybe even an orange like Dior Vernis in Sweet Orange. – @amominred

2. I love the braid trend. When I’m feeling lazy but want to rock a braid, I slip one of these on: https://tinyurl.com/c56u82 – @spoiledpretty

3. I’ve been using the new Jergens foam! Need a natural glow. – @BeautySweetSpot

4. I think my summer trend is going to be coral lips. I have so many coral beauties, I need to wear them them more – @BeautyAlchemist

5. I’m a big fan of looking natural, so I love golden eyeshadows & bronzer + peach blush to seem extra “sun-kissed” and “glowy.” – @carpool27

6. I love turquoise for summer with bronzed skin. Shadow, liner, nails…love it all! – @theaofa

7. I love the look of shimmer on arms, necks, and legs – Nars Body Glow brings it out the best. – @AATP

8. I am loving Cargo’s eye shadow palette in Tahiti, it’s on my want list! – @VampyVarnish

9. I am loving the neon nailpolish! I just went out and bought some! – @MarieDenee

10. I love the aqua liner look (esp the EL pencil duo – fab!) with a shimmery golden/bronzey eyeshadow on lid. – @beauty411

11. Summer Hair Trend I’m excited about is loose waves, natural tousled hair, nothing too styled. – @talkingmakeup

12. I am most excited about neutral, matte makeup in the summer…I love tinted moisturizer+ sunscreen, mascara and that’s it! – @makeovermomma

13. I like going a little blonde with some highlights. I think I’m doing it before I see you all in July 🙂 – @productgirl

14. I recently went Platinum and don’t plan on going back! 🙂 – @miss_lydia

15. I love the soft-allover glowing bronzed face with smoky eye and nude lip. That’s my summer makeup trend – @faboverforty

