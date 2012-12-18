The Top 10 YouTube Beauty Videos of 2012

With video stars, or “vloggers” becoming ever more popular, we now have an endless amount of tutorials at our disposal – whether we want to know how to get a fishtail braid or copy Lady Gaga’s latest makeup look. From Michelle Phan’s rise in the beauty biz to young Talia Joy’s heartwarming story, YouTube has created a platform where numerous beauty enthusiasts have been able to share what they love to an astoundingly large audience.
Today Google released the top 10 list of beauty and style videos on YouTube for 2012 (as of 12:01 ET on December 18). They include everything from the doll makeup tutorial to Blair Fowler’s boyfriend doing her makeup. Click through the slideshow above to see the top 10 most popular beauty YouTube videos of the year, and let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments below!
This Mermaid Tail Braid video looks much harder than it really is – and with over 7 million views it topped the most popular beauty video list of 2012.
Talia Joy's heartwarming story of her battle with cancer got the attention of many – but her beauty tutorial videos speak for themselves. Talia knows her stuff, and she proves it with over 6 million views for her video May Favorites.
Doll makeup looks became a YouTube phenomenon this year, and you can see why – this user, VenusAgelic got over 5 million views with her tutorial video.
YouTube will always be a resource for quick and easy beauty looks, like this Side French Braid, which garnered over 5 million views.
Barbie makeup tutorials were also a bit of a phenomenon this year, and user BeautyLiciousInsider got almost 6 million views with her tutorial on how to look like a Barbie (in case you were wondering).
Crazy hair colors aren't going anywhere anytime soon, and this vlogger teaches us how to use Kool-Aid to get the look, garnering over 5 million views.
Anastasiya Shpagina who gained world recognition for her doll-like appearance also made the top 10 list for her flower fairy makeup tutorial video – it's truly mesmerizing.
YouTube star Blair Fowler had her boyfriend try to do her makeup, and hilarity ensued. The video (although 20 minutes long) grew in popularity for over 4 million views.
To round out the top 10 list was an intricate braided updo in the form of two flowers – so entertaining to watch!