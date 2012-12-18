The Top 10 YouTube Beauty Videos of 2012

With video stars, or “vloggers” becoming ever more popular, we now have an endless amount of tutorials at our disposal – whether we want to know how to get a fishtail braid or copy Lady Gaga’s latest makeup look. From Michelle Phan’s rise in the beauty biz to young Talia Joy’s heartwarming story, YouTube has created a platform where numerous beauty enthusiasts have been able to share what they love to an astoundingly large audience.

Today Google released the top 10 list of beauty and style videos on YouTube for 2012 (as of 12:01 ET on December 18). They include everything from the doll makeup tutorial to Blair Fowler’s boyfriend doing her makeup. Click through the slideshow above to see the top 10 most popular beauty YouTube videos of the year, and let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments below!