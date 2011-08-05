Top 10 Waterproof Summer Makeup Products

If I could be a mermaid, I would. (Fish scales and all!) I spend so much time in the ocean, and I love field-testing, or should I say ocean-testing, waterproof products to see if they truly deliver. I have come up with my top ten waterproof summer products that won’t smudge or budge, even if you are surfing the crashing waves, paddling over giant swells, swimming laps in your pool or even just running through your sprinklers.

To kick off my list, I’ll start with the most important item of the summer that everyone must use. And that, my little beach beauties, is a high SPF sunscreen.

1. SkinCeuticals Sport UV Defense SPF 45

This is my favorite sun protection, and it contains the active ingredient Z-Cote that keeps the rays off my face even after a full day of surfing.

2. Lancome Effacernes Waterproof Undereye Concealer

Use this concealer to ensure your eyes will look bright and awake, even after swimming all day. It didn’t budge at all when I tried it paired it with the next item on the list.

3. Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup

This fabulous water resistant foundation will make your complexion look flawless, even dripping wet.

4.Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil

Use this product for natural day-to-day definition around the eyes. For more intense summertime drama try number five.

5. Makeup For Ever Aqua Eyes Liquid Liners

These liners come in an array of bright, bold shades. I tried this liner in turquoise while on a fishing trip and after a few dives off the back of the boat, I was impressed at how precise the winged line remained.

6. Yves Saint Laurent Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow

This eyeshadow has a staying power you would never believe. I dabbed the shade of Golden Sands on my lids and then went paddleboarding for hours with many spontaneous leaps into the ocean. When I returned home, it looked just as fresh as when I applied it.

7. Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara

Although a bit of a pain to get off at the end of the day, this stuff never runs down your face when taking an early morning dip.

8.Benefit Benetint Lip and Cheek Stain

This formula offers up a great way to bring color to your cheeks and add a hint of pink to your lips. It even stayed on through one of my epic wake-boarding sessions in the bay.

9. L’Oreal Infallible Never Fail Lipstick

This lipstick lasts all day, plus it comes in a cool mirrored holder so you can check your face for sand after getting pounded in the surf.

10.Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss

I have been living in the shade ‘Creamsycle’ all summer – it’s a perfect, sheer, universal coral that works on everyone.

