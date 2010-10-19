Top 10 Wacky Makeup Tutorials

How we love YouTube and its endless depths of strange videos. While we were searching for Halloween makeup tutorials, we found some that were legit while some were a little off-kilter. Whether you want to look scary or are looking to fit in with the cool kids at school, here’s the ultimate list of how-tos for all the most cosmetic-intensive styles you can imagine.



Goth



Goth is so in this season here’s how to get the perfect gothica look for your costume or evening.

Juggalo



Insane Clown Posse fans get their heavy face paint on here’s your how-to.

Emo





So sad and so sceney it hurts? Cry me a river, but don’t let your mascara and eyeliner run amuck here’s how to get the look right in the first place.

Lady Gaga



Straight out of “Alejandro” here’s how to get Gaga’s style yourself.

Ganguro





Here’s how to get this high-intensity street style look straight from Japan.

Chola





Get the defined brows and lined lips and you’ll be looking good to go.

Half Man/Half Woman



Can’t decide if you want to go drag or go glam this holiday? Do both! Here’s how you can let your inner two-face come to life.

Porcelain Doll



Look as pretty as a doll, but spooky enough for Halloween with this dramatic, white-faced, cupid-lipped look.

Guidette



Jersey Shore style is here to stay. Here’s how to get your bronzer (and ‘tude) just right.

Oompa Loompa



Oopmity do or oopmity don’t? Should your self tanner go a little haywire, you may have already gotten halfway through this Halloween idea.