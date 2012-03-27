Top 10 Treatments To Try This Spa Week — Book Now!

It’s that time of the year again. This year from April 16-22, Spa Week will be celebrating its 16th birthday by providing even more $50 treatments for those seeking a bit of pampering. Thankfully, being in NYC we have luxury spas on every corner and numerous indulging hot spots are offering their claim-to-fame treatments for a fraction of the cost.

We’ve gone through the list and have pulled our 10 favorite treatments to try this spa week (and they would only cost you $500!)

1. LaserDermology Treatment for Cellulite Reduction, Body Circumference and Body Contouring – $50 at Cellulite Center at Luminesa Medi-Spa

Pull a Kim Kardashian and get the cellulite jiggled out of your bum and thighs with one of these cellulite reducing procedures!

2. Laser Hair Removal: Choice of Bikini Line, Underarm, Lip, Stomach Line or Other Small Area – $50 at Skintology Skin & Laser Center

Sick of having to shave? Laser hair removal can cost an arm and a leg, but during Spa Week you can get this treatment for an amazing price!

3. 50 Min Times Square Essential Swedish Massage – $50 at Spa 23 Times Square

Nothing says “spa time” like a Swedish massage. Enjoy this luxury on a dime during Spa Week.

4. Eyelash Extensions (Up to 70 Eyelashes per Eye) – $50 at Ayromist Electrolysis

Have you been dying to try this trend, but didn’t want to commit to the price. This week is the perfect opportunity to indulge in the lashes of your dreams.

5. Customized Photo Facial and Complementary Consultation for Age and Sun-Spot Reduction – $50 at Serene Max Laser Spa

Everyone’s worst nightmare is getting sun spots. Nip them in the bud with this extensive treatment.

6. Smart Facial Peel Tailored To Skin Type with Cell-Stimulating Botanicals – $50 at Exhale – Gramercy

A facial peel can be a scary investment, but you won’t regret it after you see how amazing your skin looks.

7. 50 Min Coconut Hydrating Body Wrap – $50 at VMV Hypoallergenics Skin-Specialist Boutique

We are huge fans of VMV Hypoallergenics products and the fact that you can get one of their coconut body wrap for so cheap is amazing!

8. 60 Min Spa Week Magnolia Pedicure – $50 at Red Door Spa – Fifth Avenue

More than your run-of-the-mill pedicure. This Red Door Spa magnolia pedicure will literally change your life.

9. 60 Min Acupuncture for Pain Management – $50 at Green Tea Massage & Spa

Acupuncture has always been one of those treatments we’ve wanted to try, but have been admittedly skeptical. This price tag may change our minds.

10. Brazilian Bikini Wax – $50 at J. Sisters

If you’re going to get a Brazilian, get it done by the best at J. Sisters.