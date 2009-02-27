Top 10 Red Carpet Beauty Trends

We scoped the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the Oscars for the hottest hair and makeup trends. Here are our favorites, and you can try on these looks in the 2009 Red Carpet Recap 1-Click Looks.

1. The Classic Updo and Red Lip Combo

It’s hard to go wrong with neatly pulled back hair and a defined red lip. This duo looks sophisticated and fresh on gold-winner Kate Winslet and Diane Lane.

Kate Winslet and Diane Lane Credits: Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.; Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

2. Big Bodacious Curls

High-volume curls meet high style on Viola Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Viola Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker Credits: John Shearer/WireImage.com; Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

3. Old Hollywood Beauty

Elizabeth Banks channels Lauren Bacall while Drew Barrymore does her best Marilyn Monroe.

Elizabeth Banks and Drew Barrymore Credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; Vince Bucci/WireImage.com

4. Sexy Side Parts

Long, flowy hair with a deep side parts looks young, sexy and modern on Alicia Keys and Amanda Seyfried.

Alicia Keys and Amanda Seyfried Credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; John Shearer/WireImage.com

5. Colorful Shadows

Natalie Portman played up her brown eyes with purple shadow. Reese Witherspoon paired her baby blues with blue shadow.

Natalie Portman Credits: Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.; George Pimentel/WireImage.com

6. High Hairdos

Get our your comb! The extra teasing on Jennifer Morrison‘s and Angelina Jolie‘s hairstyles inflate the glam factor.

Jennifer Morrison and Angelina Jolie Credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

7. Loose Updos

Face-framing pieces and undone texture make Marisa Tomei‘s and Vanessa Hudgens‘ updos look flattering and feminine.

Marisa Tomei and Vanessa Hudgens Credits: Lester Cohen/WireImage.com; Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

8. Defined Black Liner

Hayden Panettiere and Taraji Henson make their eyes stand out with black liner.

Hayden Panettiere and Taraji Henson Credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

9. Tousled Half-Up Hairstyles

Pulling the upper portion of your hair back like Jessica Biel or Melissa George is a simple way to show off your face, but still have some sexy length in back.

Jessica Biel or Melissa George Credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; John Shearer/WireImage.com

10. Casual Chic

Some stars went low key. Cameron Diaz went for everyday wavy hair while Jennifer Aniston gave her red carpet look a beachy twist with a braid and lots of bronzer.

Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston Credits: Vince Bucci/WireImage.com; Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

