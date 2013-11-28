Top 10 Most Popular Women’s Winter Fragrances of 2013

StyleCaster
Whether you’re searching for your own signature scent for year-round or you need to find that perfect winter fragrance, finding a perfume can be a bit tough. Everyone’s got their preferences, and different scents smell differently on different people. It helps a bit, though, when you know which fragrances are the most popular. They’re tested, they’re loved and if they’ve made it to a popular list, it means they’ve got something worth talking about.

To find out which fragrances were most popular this winter season, we turned to Rank & Style. Above, we’ve put together the top 10 most popular winter fragrances for women. Take a look and get inspired for to try a new scent this winter (or realize that what you’re already wearing tops the list)!

1 of 11

Did your favorite fragrance make this list? 

10. See by Chloe

See by Chloe, $78, Sephora.com

9. Calvin Klein Downtown

Calvin Klein Downtown, $65, Sephora.com

8. Aerin Amber Musk

Amber Aerin Musk, $110, Aerin.com

7. Marni Rose

Marni Rose, $105, Saks Fifth Avenue

6. Tom Ford Black Orchid

Tom Ford Black Orchid, $110, Sephora.com

5. Tocca Beauty Margaux

Tocca Beauty Margaux, $68, Sephora.com

4. Balenciaga Florabotanica Eau de Parfum

Balenciaga Florabotanica Eau de Parfum, $100, Saks Fifth Avenue

3. Tory Burch Eau de Parfum

Tory Burch Eau de Parfum, $110, ToryBurch.com

2. Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede, $60, Nordstrom.com

1. Estee Lauder Modern Muse

Estee Lauder Modern Muse, $58, Nordstrom.com

