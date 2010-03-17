Our friends at StyleCaster share how to add a bit of spring to your step with these shocking neon nail colors for the upcoming season.

Now that we’ve finally had our first signs of spring, we can start celebrating. No more heavy sweaters, gloves, hats, and scarves– instead we can wear short skirts, tanks, and of course, bright nail polishes.

The models on the runways at Zac Posen and Rag & Bone had bright tips, ranging from neon green to hot pink– the perfect hues to get you energized for spring. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself dancing around your room; the combination of warm weather and shocking color can do crazy things to a person’s mood.

After our own rockin-out-in-our-rooms stint this weekend, we pulled out some bright pink polish to change our navy nails to a brighter hue. Spring is always a better time for eye-catching colors. Below is a list of our top 10 picks for neon-hued polishes, all priced under $10.

1 & 2. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color in Lightening and Sinful Colors Professional in Scandal (above)

This neon yellow color is a daring change from the grays and pale pinks we’ve been wearing all winter. An added bonus? Sally Hansen’s fast drying formula helps you escape smudges by hardening in a flash. (Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color, Lightening, $4.99, at sears.com).

This hot pink polish, rightfully named “scandal,” by Sinful Colors Professional is the perfect pop of pink for your fingertips this spring. Another great tip to remember when painting your nails bright– always keep them short and groomed. Long neon talons are a definite no-no. (Sinful Colors Professional in Scandal, $1.99, at walgreens.com).

3 & 4. Sinful Colors Professional in Irish Green and Hard Candy Just Nails Nail Polish in Teal



This Irish Green is the perfect color to sport on St. Patrick’s Day. The bold hue is slightly reminiscent of the nails on Zac Posen’s runway, with a tad more Leprechaun in them. (Sinful Colors Professional in Irish Green, $1.99, at walgreens.com).

Hard Candy’s Teal is a great, intense color, which is perfect for the warm weather. The cute bottle also comes with a plastic heart ring– to give to your little sister, of course. (Hard Candy Just Nails in Teal, $5, at walmart.com).

5 & 6. Essie in Bright Tights and Nicole Form One Lime Nic’s Sticks Nail Polish



Essie is best known for their bright polishes– and with good reason. This hot orange color reminds us of popsicles and all things warm weather. Leave off a shiny top coat and opt for a matte effect instead. (Essie in Bright Tights, $8, at beauty.com).

Nicole’s new stick polish application line is a great quick and easy way to paint nails on the go. This lime is perfect for spring (Easter Sunday anyone?) and the pen can be stuck securely in your purse for easy application while lying out in the park. (Nicole Form One Lime Nic’s Sticks, $7, at walmart.com).

7 & 8. N.Y.C. New York Color in Pink Promenade and N.Y.C. New York Color in a Color Minute! in East Village



N.Y.C. has always been our go-to brand for drugstore makeup, and it seems they do polish just as well. Pink Promenade is the perfect punch of bright pink to bring some color to your fingertips. (N.Y.C. New York Color in Pink Promenade, $1.99, at walmart.com).

Another great N.Y.C. find is their quick dry formula in East Village. This great teal hue adds a pop to any outfit– whether your uniform is black and grey, or you play with color on a daily basis. (N.Y.C. New York Color in a Color Minute! in East Village, $1.99, at newyorkcolor.com).



9 & 10. OPI On the Same Paige and OPI A Grape Fit!



Rounding out the top 10 are, of course, a couple of OPI favorites. Since corals are so big this spring, you have to try On the Same Paige, a bright orange-red color that was made in collaboration with Paige denim– every OPI nail lacquer in the collection has a pair of Paige jeans that matches. (OPI On the Same Paige, $5.99, at salonsavings.com)

And lastly, we have OPI’s A Grape Fit! (from the same Paige collaboration), which is the perfect bright purple color that’s so hard to find. (OPI A Grape Fit!, $6, at salonsavings.com)