Top 10 Instagram Accounts to Follow for New York Fashion Week

Since not all of us can attend the coveted shows during New York Fashion Week, we are here to help you stay up to date on what’s going on backstage. It’s tough to be able to see what goes on before the model hits the runway, especially during the hectic preparation for the show. Thanks to technological advances, by following along with social media accounts you’re sure to feel like you’re backstage at the events.
We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite Instagram accounts that are famous for getting the inside scoop on everything from the behind the scenes action to what beauty trends the model’s are sporting to what products are being used down the runway. Be sure to keep up with everything beauty with the help of these Instagram users during New York Fashion Week.
@NARSissist shows us NARS Cosmetics artists backstage hard at work before the shows.
@caradelevingne will be showing us beauty trends we will be dying to try, (maybe even some fuzzy friends too).
@Teenvogue always tries to look for the hottest trends (and the model scoop).
@Thisthatbeauty gives us a look at the products used on the gorgeous models.
@karliekloss will be updating us on her latest looks throughout all her shows.
@Allure_magazine makes sure to capture the beauty looks in New York as well as in London, Milan and Paris.
@Revlon snaps a picture of an essential red lip product for the Rag & Bone show.
@Gucciwestman allows us to see techniques used behind the scenes of the shows.
@Beautyhigh will also be backstage of course, hunting down the newest styles to hit the runway, so make sure to follow along!