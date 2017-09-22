Let These 10 Celebrity Hairstyles Inspire Your Entire Halloween Look

If we’re being honest, coming up with a Halloween costume is kind of a pain. Don’t get us wrong, we definitely enjoy the process, but it is some serious work—especially when you have absolutely no idea what direction you want to go in. Failure to pull the trigger on a costume usually leads to some whacked out get-up thrown together at the last second that is nowhere near as cool as what you’d dreamed your costume would be. There’s always next year, right?
Yeah, we’ve all been there. But instead of being blah and boring this year, grab your inspiration from a hairstyle. As long as you can rock your hair, the rest of the outfit will quickly fall in line. So we found the best celebrity hairstyles that can be turned into surprisingly quick and easy costumes. And yes, we gave you a bunch of costume ideas, too, because we’re nice like that. Click through to get inspired!
Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.
Big, Voluminous Curls
With a curly ‘do, you can throw on a glamorous dress, carry a glammed-out baby doll and BAM: you’re Beyoncé!. Or go full ‘80s and belt “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” into a plastic microphone, a la Whitney Houston, until your friends beg you to stop. (No cultural appropriation, please). Not feeling the celeb vibes? Brush out your curls, tease the hell out of them, and layer with a full can of Aquanet to make a quick hair-metal bandmate.
Photo:
Getty Images
Teased Bump
Wing your eyes with black liquid liner, throw on a pink sweater and go as a roller-rink girl. Or cover your body with bronzer, back-comb the hell out of your hair, and BOOM, you’re Snooki. Not a very relevant Halloween costume, but hey, you can’t always reinvent the wheel.
Photo:
Getty Images
Crown Braids
This Heidi-style braid isn’t just for milkmaids. Got a tiara? Tuck it into the braid, buy a cheap tulle skirt, and you’re a fairy princess. Or, if you happen to have his and hers lederhosen (who doesn’t?) and a willing companion, you’re halfway to a quick Hansel and Gretel duo.
Photo:
Getty Images
‘60s-Inspired Updo
Combine this hair with thick navy eye liner and a short shift dress to transform yourself into Mad Men’s Megan Draper. You can also pull a classic Halloween move and pair your favorite little black dress with a tiara and elbow-length gloves for a very Breakfast at Tiffany’s look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Pageant Curls
Wear a sparkly dress, carry a microphone, and you’re either Carrie Underwood today, or Taylor Swift circa 2010. Or, you know, be any one of the Miss America contestants.
Photo:
Getty Images
Long Braid
Two words: Katniss Everdeen. Buy a plastic bow and arrow, dress up in some black wilderness gear, and you’re essentially the chosen one. Or create two pigtail braids and pair them with a black, long-sleeved dress for a Wednesday Adams vibe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Soft and Shiny Waves
Pair this hairstyle with a red carpet-worthy gown to channel the Hollywood siren of your choosing, past or present. Or, top your royal blowout with a tiara to mimic Kate Middleton. Make sure to add the sensible shoes to round out the look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Blunt Bangs
Add tortoiseshell specs and an uncanny ability to be quirky all the time, and you’re basically Zooey Deschanel as New Girl‘s Jess (or, just Zooey Deschanel always). You can also buy some cheap, brightly colored hair extensions, swipe on a bubblegum-pink lip, slide into a crazytown outfit, and transform yourself into Nicki Minaj. And, of course, the easiest of easy: Add thick kohl liner for a Cleopatra look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sky-High Ponytail
Pair this look with gauzy harem pants, stick on a few jewels to your skin, and go as a genie. Or channel Gabby Douglas and loop the tail of your hair through a scrunchie and get as close as you’ll ever be to feeling like an Olympic gymnast. (No drunken round-offs, please).
Photo:
Getty Images
Faux (or Real!) Bob
Curl the ends of your hair to get a Marilyn Monroe or Jackie Kennedy look, or straighten the hell out of your hair, thrown on oversize-sunglasses and an icy glare and call yourself Anna Wintour. If you don’t actually have short hair, and you’re not feeling the night-long wig life, fake a bob by rolling and pinning the ends of your hair to the nape of your neck with bobby pins and hairspray.
Photo:
Getty Images