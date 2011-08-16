StyleCaster
Top 16 Sexy Redheads

Ami Dia
Blake Lively

It's not easy to rock red locks when you're not a natural redhead, but if anyone can pull it off it's definitely Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl star did a short stint as a redhead earlier this summer and managed to pull off The Little Mermaid inspired waves without a hitch.

Photo: © Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

When your first name is Scarlett, it only makes sense for you to dye your hair red at some point in your life. So it's no surprise that Scarlett Johansson pulls off this deep auburn look and makes her green eyes pop with the vibrant red color.
Photo: © Walter McBride/WM graphy/Retna Ltd.
Emma Stone

Leading lady Emma Stone was introduced to the public as a fiery redhead, but the 22-year-old actress is actually a natural blonde. But with such shiny tresses and a reddish hue matched perfectly to her skin tone, you'd never know!

Photo: © Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rihanna

Rihanna's been sporting a red look for awhile now, but the fire engine color she's shown as of late is absolutely smokin' H-O-T! She pulls off the bright color without looking cheesy or over-the-top.

Photo: © Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Isla Fisher

When you have stunning reddish-brown hair like Isla Fisher what better way to show them off than with long, shiny layers.

Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Katy Perry

Brunette, blue, black, rainbow and now...red? Katy Perry recently dyed her locks to a stunning reddish-brown and proved once and for all that she truly is a "Firework."

Photo: © George Pimentel/WireImage
Whitney Port

The City star Whitney Port traded in her California sun-kissed tresses for a strawberry blonde color. With just a hint of red, it accents her fair complexion perfectly.

Photo: © David Livingston/Getty Images
Christina Hendricks

We're betting that Mad Men star Christina Hendricks actually drives men mad with her super sexy red 'do.
Photo: © Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's gone through a variety of hair colors over the years, but we love her best when she's rocking a golden red hue. These glossy tresses and long waves add a burst of color to her look.
Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is chameleon when it comes to hair, but we think she's finally found the perfect color with this stunning, deep red.

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rumer Willis

When your mom is Demi Moore, your dad is Bruce Willis and your step-dad is Ashton Kutcher you're bound to have a bit of a wild side. Rumer Willis gives off a fun rocker vibe with this vibrant red 'do.
Photo: © Joe Stevens / Retna Ltd
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe has always been the boldest of the Kardashians so it only made sense for her break out of the jet-black hair color and try a show-stopping auburn look.
Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jayma Mays

Jayma Mays might play a quirky high school counselor on Glee but we love the fun quirkiness her red roots bring to her look.

Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

Longtime redhead Julianne Moore knows how to own her hair color. The stunning red locks are the perfect fit for this award-winning actress.
Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' peach-colored skin tone and dazzling red locks are the perfect complements for each other.
Photo: © Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan

One of our fave redheads of all time, Lindsay Lohan, had such a gorgeous natural hair color, we still don't understand why she ever decided to dye her beautiful red roots.

Photo: © Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

