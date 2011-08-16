Top 16 Sexy Redheads

It's not easy to rock red locks when you're not a natural redhead, but if anyone can pull it off it's definitely Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl star did a short stint as a redhead earlier this summer and managed to pull off The Little Mermaid inspired waves without a hitch.
When your first name is Scarlett, it only makes sense for you to dye your hair red at some point in your life. So it's no surprise that Scarlett Johansson pulls off this deep auburn look and makes her green eyes pop with the vibrant red color.
Leading lady Emma Stone was introduced to the public as a fiery redhead, but the 22-year-old actress is actually a natural blonde. But with such shiny tresses and a reddish hue matched perfectly to her skin tone, you'd never know!