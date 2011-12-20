Top 10 Beauty Moments of 2011: Emma Stone, Lady Gaga & More

This past year had a lot of memorable beauty moments that we were not expecting. From dye-jobs to crop-cuts, there were definitely some unanticipated celebrity transformations.
We’ve rounded up our top 10 favorite beauty moments from 2011: some good, some bad, all left a lasting impression. Click through the slideshow above and let us know which top 10 pick is your favorite!
Demi Lovato came out of rehab with a refreshed perspective and a new look. While we think her makeup routine could use a little tweaking, we do like her fiery red locks. And if you don't count that little hair extension mishap on stage, we think she had a pretty good year all around.
Our Advice: Keep the red, nix the lip, and trim up the locks.
Lady Gaga was the most anticipated woman on the red carpet in 2011 - until she showed up as a man. Who will ever forget that time she showed up as her dirty alter ego, Joe Calderone.
Our Advice: Stick to what you're good at... being a girl.
The former long-haired blonde bombshell, Evan Rachel Wood, chopped off her locks to sport this year's hottest trend - the pixie. We have to admit it took us by surprise, but we've grown very fond of Wood's shorter 'do.
Our Advice: Do whatever makes you feel good, you'll look stunning either way.
When Emma Stone dyed her hair blonde and walked the red carpet in this Calvin Klein dress with a matching pink pout we almost died. Never has she been so beautiful, and while we love her signature red locks, we secretly miss this color on her.
Our Advice: Sexy = Blonde, Quirky = Red... on Emma Stone at least.
Red was the color of choice this year, but one of the most astonishing transformations was when Blake Lively dyed her hair a red hue.
Our Advice: We much prefer in her natural color, but that strawberry-blonde look wasn't too bad either.
Talk about having a moment. Jennifer Hudson's weight-loss was huge news in 2011, but more important is what it did for her red carpet confidence.
Our Advice: Girl looks good. Don't change a thing.
Only Katy Perry would show up to the Smurfs movie premiere dressed as a Smurf. Donning a new blonde dye-job, Perry definitely stood out in this cartoon-inspired look.
Our Advice: Leave the Smurf dress at home.
We aren't quite sure what was going on in Kelly Osbourne's head when she decided to dye her hair this grayish-purple color, but we do have to say we are happy to see her looking as fabulous as ever as a blond.
Our Advice: Kelly, you are much to young to have gray hair.
Probably the most notable beauty moment of 2011, when Lindsay Lohan showed up in court with blood-shot eyes and smeared bronzer we thought she had finally hit rock bottom. But after a few threats from the court, a couple stints in the county morgue and a spread in Playboy, she has finally turned her life around.
Our Advice: Here's to 2012, Linds!
One of our most traumatic moments of 2011, when Ryan Gosling dyed that beautiful head of hair bleach blonde for a role we nearly thought we would die. Thankfully, his hair color has returned to its normal beautiful state, but it was touch and go there for a while.
Our Advice: He's so beautiful, it doesn't really matter to us what color his hair is.