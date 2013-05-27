Too Much Sun? Try These Soothing Sunburn Cures

Ok, so we’re not saying that you’re going to get a sunburn, but let’s say that someone forgot to religiously apply their sunscreen every 15-30 minutes and, oopsie, suddenly has a little too much fun. We’re not judging. It happens to the best of us.
In addition to a mild pain reliever, a cooling shower or bath and copious amounts of air conditioning, we’d also like to recommend some sunburn cures to help take the sting out of the burn and help speed up the healing. Here are our favorite ways to banish the woes of a sunburn..fast.
This healing, anti-inflammatory balm helps soothe with natural chamomile while boosting the reparative processes of the skin. It can alleviate redness and help neutralize free radical damage, which basically means it can help your skin mend from a pretty wicked sunburn.
Arcona Chamomile Balm, $28, beauty.com
This soothing cream uses natural extracts to remove redness and helps repair your damaged moisture barrier for a step forward in healing. Keep this in the refrigerator. Used without a burn, it's awesome, but with one it's ah-MAZ-ing.
Philosophy Keep The Peace Super Soothing Moisturizer for Redness and Sensitivity, $40, philosophy.com
The name may give you a giggle, but trust us: there's nothing better when lips are parched than this lanolin-packed hydrating and repairing balm. It's odorless and can be used alone or under your favorite lip product for a soothed, repaired pout in no time.
Dr. Lipp Original Nipple Balm for Lips, $14.50, sephora.com
Before you turn in for the night, slather on this amazing repairing gel that will help lower the temperature of your skin for superior comfort, hydration and repair. It's also the best solution for oily skin/acne sufferers, since it won't clog pores.
Murad Overnight Soothing Gel, $30, beauty.com
Colloidal oatmeal is a time-tested cure for irritated skin, and sunburns most definitely apply. Toss a packet of this calming skin treatment into a cool bath, then soak your cares/pain/discomfort away. This is also a must-have for eczema or poison ivy, just saying.
Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment, $6.99, drugstore.com
You WILL eventually have to leave the house again, so be sure to apply a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen with plenty of UVA/UVB protection. We love this one for its great protection and additional Vitamin E, which can nourish and hydrate skin to protect from future damage.
Neutrogena Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer SPF 30, $11.99, drugstore.com
Oh, it's not just a fantastic cleansing cream: it's an old school sunburn-soothing wonder, thanks to the cooling effects of the menthol among other ingredients. It's a little intense when you first apply, but wow does it work and does it work FAST.
Noxzema The Original Deep Cleansing Cream, $4.79, drugstore.com
Another old school wonder, this is the staple of lifeguard stands for a reason, able to relieve the pain and heat of a sunburn with Lidocaine HCl, along with the soothing and healing properties of natural aloe vera. Pack it, hope you don't have to use it.
Solarcaine Cool Aloe Burn Relief Formula Pain Relieving Gel with Lidocaine HCl, $7.99, drugstore.com
This brand of sunburn relief is inspired by a love of (too much) fun in the sun. Packed with Lidocaine to help take the heat and sting out of the burn combined with the cooling and healing of aloe and arnica extracts, it'll cure what's ailing you.
Parrot Head License to Chill Sunburn Relief with Lidocaine, $6.39, drugstore.com
This no-frills product is fantastic for simply taking the sting out of a burn while moisturizing and hydrating parched, sunburned skin. It's gel formula is perfect for those who have congested skin or athletes needing a lightweight formula.
Water Jel Unburn, $3.99, drugstore.com