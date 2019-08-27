Too Faced’s Watermelon Eyeshadow Palette Smells Like a Jolly Rancher

Though summer is winding down for a lot of us, it doesn’t mean all warm-weather makeup needs to go away. Pink and peach and gold eyeshadow still feel fresh going into fall, especially with a deeper hue acting as the pop-of-color. The new Too Faced Tutti Frutti Watermelon Face + Eyeshadow Breakway Palette has the best of both worlds. It’s part of the brand’s Tutti Fruitti collection, which has previously included pineapple, berry and ice cream-themed lines. The hero product of the new Watermelon collection is this two-part palette that looks like a watermelon slice and, I swear, smells like one, too.

In addition to the eyeshadow and face powder palette, there are also three full-coverage lip glosses with the same yummy smell, an updated setting spray and limited-edition Better Than Sex Mascara. It’s a pretty big collection, which is totally fine for me because I love any and all things watermelon—including the pink and green colors of it. Below, shop each product.

Tutti Frutti – Special Edition Better Than Sex Mascara

While there’s nothing new about this cult-favorite mascara formula, the packaging is cute as hell.

$25 at Ulta

Tutti Frutti – Watermelon Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

Your favorite primer and setting spray is now infused with watermelon extract.

$32 at Ulta

Tutti Frutti – Watermelon Slice Face and Eye Palette

One slice of this magnetic palette includes eight new eyeshadow shades: four mattes, two glitters, a pearl and a satin. The other side has three new shades of highlighter, blush and bronzer.

$42 at Ulta

Tutti Frutti – Juicy Fruits Watermelon Candy Finish Lip Gloss

These glosses have quite a lot of pigment and smell like candy. Shop Megal Melons (a rose pink), A Melon Reasons (a nude peach-pink) and Bump & Grind (a bright coral pink).

$20 each at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.