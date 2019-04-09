Too Faced’s Pineapple Palette Proves Yellow Is the New Pink

The “pink eye” look has been trending for what feels like forever and for good reason. Pink and red eyeshadow is equal parts pretty and edgy and it’s flattering on all skin tones. But as much as we love pink eyes and will continue to rock them, it’s fun to switch it up, especially when the seasons change. Yellow eyeshadow is just as flattering as pink and feels fresh for spring and summer. The Too Faced Tutti Frutti Makeup Set came at the perfect time, with its pineapple-inspired eyeshadow palette and other faves from the Tutti Frutti line at a seriously good price.

It’s easy to recreate the yellow eyeshadow trend with Too Faced’s Sparkling Pineapple Eye Shadow Palette, a major fan-favorite palette from the brand. It features seven matte, metallic, satin and glitter shades in a pineapple-printed case and the colors actually smell like pineapple, as well. The middle golden yellow shade is perfect for applying across the lids and on the waterline for a trendy monochromatic look.

In addition to the palette, the Too Faced Tutti Frutti 5 Times the Frutti Makeup Set features three other faves from the Tutti Frutti collection: the Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Highlighting Duo (a velvet bronzer and highlighter pair), Juicy Fruits Lip Candy Finish Lip Gloss in Grin & Bare It (a shimmery pink) and a travel size Better Than Sex Mascara. So you can beat your face on the go, Too Faced added an adorable pineapple-shaped mirror called the Lookin’ Fine-Apple Hand Mirror.

If you bought all these products separately, it would cost you around $108. But this set is only $42, basically the price of the palette alone. It’s available April 15 on Too Faced’s website.