Too Faced’s Iconic Sweet Peach Palette Is Back & Already Sold Out — Here’s Where to Nab It for Just $15

It may be winter, but we’re forever dreaming of summer. Just because the temperatures are about to drop to below freezing doesn’t mean that we can’t be hot AF with our makeup looks. And thanks to the Too Faced Sweet Peach palette, you can create warm, summery looks whenever you feel like it. I’m thinking… at the holiday dinner table, the day after Christmas when the entire family heads to the movie theater or for a totally glam New Year’s Eve.

Either way, the Sweet Peach palette has never been easier (or cheaper!) to shop. This palette typically retails for $49, but we found it on sale at HSN for just $15. That’s seriously the cheapest I’ve ever seen it. The palette includes 18 shades in various shades of brown, nudes, glittery hues and of course, peaches. And even better, it smells like peaches, so you can close your eyes and pretend you’re sipping an iced tea on a summer day instead of shivering near your radiator at your apartment. Here’s how to nab the $15 palette before it sells out—plus other palette deals available on HSN right now.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette

I love using this palette to highlight the inner corners of my eyes with the lighter, glittery shades, and work outwards with the darker shades to create a dramatic definition. Play around with all of the endless combinations for just $15.

Too Faced You’re So Hot Mini Eye Palette & Mascara Set

Fans of the iconic Better Than Sex mascara, listen up. You can get two full size tubes in , plus the perfect eye shadow palette to boot. Don’t sleep on this deal.

Too Faced Limited Edition Secret Santa Eye Shadow Palette with Brush

The best part of shopping for beauty products at HSN is all the extra freebies you get along with products you were going to buy anyway. This eyeshadow palette comes with the perfect brush so it’s the easiest one-and-done gift.

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice: Second Helping Eye Shadow Palette & Matte Lip

Sure PSLs are “basic,” but if being basic is wrong I don’t want to be right. Especially not when I can get this pumpkin spice palette with a Melted matte lip gloss for just $59.

Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Palette & Better Than Sex Mascara

Here’s another palette throwing in the iconic Better Than Sex mascara. Plus take advantage of free shipping on everything in your cart.