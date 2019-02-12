Too Faced Is Expanding Into ‘Hangover’ Skin Care & Here’s What We Know So Far

There’s a select few brands celebrated for their cult-favorite products and Too Faced Cosmetics is one of them. If you haven’t swiped on the iconic Better Than Sex Mascara, well then, you’re missing out. Not to mention the pigment-rich Melted lip colors and deliciously-scented eyeshadow palettes that literally fly off shelves once they hit stores. And while makeup is what we know (and love) the brand for most, the cosmetic line is stepping into somewhat new territory for 2019 and dropping a Too Faced skin care collection.

The unicorn-loving, rainbow-filled cosmetic company dropped a glitter-pink peel off mask in December 2017 that sold out almost immediately. Since it hit shelves during the height of selfie-worthy masks on social media, we weren’t surprised beauty lovers jumped on this new drop so quickly.

And even though the glittery mask soared to the top of shopper’s must-have lists, Too Faced’s new skin care collection won’t be full of glitter and poppy colors. The new drops are inspired by the already existing Hangover products—the Setting Spray and Primer. If you haven’t used this makeup-setting duo, here’s why people are swooning over these formulas. They are specially blended with coconut water, probiotic-based ingredients, and skin revivers so they won’t clog pores or create that greasy film on the skin like other primers often do.

According to Too Faced’s Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino, the brand is diving into skincare to create products that makeup and skincare junkies alike will love slathering on. “I’m actually tip-toeing in skin care based on our Hangover line,” Blandino told HelloGiggles in a recent interview. “So taking everything you love about our Hangover primer, and taking all of its skincare-based ingredients, and jumping off and creating some skin care products.” Sounds like a risk that’s going to be well worth it.

As for the first drop in this new skin-loving collection, Blandino took to Instagram to share the Hangover Good to Go SPF 25 Moisturizer which according to the packaging is formulated with the same nourishing ingredients as the Hangover Primer. The moisturizer isn’t available yet but we are thankful for the sneak-peek we needed to hold us over until the big launch.

There’s no word on when we can expect to see this collection hit shelves, but we will be sure to keep you posted once we know the details.