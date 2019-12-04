Too Faced’s Second Skincare Drop Is Here Just in Time for the Holidays

Too Faced has been seriously busy. In addition to all the major holiday sets and new makeup the brand is rolling out, Too Faced is dropping its second skincare collection just in time for gift-giving. The Hangover line already has smoothing primers, setting sprays, moisturizer and serum and now we’re getting three new winter-ready products to plump and hydrate skin. And that’s not the only thing that’ll be plumped up this season. Too Faced is also rolling out new shade extensions for Lip Injection Extreme. We told you it was a lot.

Starting December 12, your sad winter skin (just me?) will be moisturized and soothed. Use the three new Hangover products in addition to the OG ones for full-face hydration. Not to mention, all these products help makeup go on seamlessly and stay put all day long. Save some money from all those Cyber Week sales and holiday gift sets and give Too Faced’s new skincare a go. Check out each of the new products, below.

This hydrating lip balm is full of fruit oils, conditioning butters, coconut water and plumping hyaluronic acid. Pick it up on December 12.

Coat your skin in his nourishing cream that contains coconut water, sea kelp, mango seed butter, avocado oil, vitamin B. Wake up with soft skin that glows on December 12.

Remove makeup and excess oil without stripping your skin. Grab this cleanser starting December 12.

Get ready for four new shades of this iconic lip-plumping gloss with a hint of color. They launch on December 15.

