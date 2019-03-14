Practically Everything is Under $20 in Too Faced’s Epic Semi-Annual Sale

Scroll To See More Images

‘Tis the season when beauty sales just won’t give our wallets a break. It’s been less than a week since we designated cash for Ulta, and now there’s yet another sale we can’t skip. In moments like these, we’d rather ask forgiveness than permission and suffer the consequences later. With that being said, brace yourselves for the epicness that is Too Faced’s Semi-Annual 2019 Sale. It’s here and the discounts are steep.

For starters, there isn’t a Too Faced product we aren’t obsessed with. However, there are the cult-favorites we’ll buy in bulk if it means saving a few dollars. This sale is particularly a game-changer because everything costs less than an expensive lunch. For instance, it would be criminal not to snag the Chocolate Bon Bons Eye Shadow Palette for a mere $20 when it normally retails for $49.

As for the timeline of the sale, it runs from now through tomorrow, March 15 at 11:45 pm PT. So there’s not much time to contemplate your cart before checkout. And with discounts up to 75 percent off, we won’t be surprised if top-sellers start to sell out ASAP.

To snag your the lower price tag, you don’t have to enter any discount codes. Simply add the item to your cart and the price is slashed. And if the super-sale prices aren’t enough to please, Too Faced is also offering free ground shipping on all orders over $50. Since the sale has over 60 items discounted, you’ll need time to scroll the site thoroughly. So we suggest getting it done while you eat lunch. In the meantime, here’s what we recommend grabbing.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Eye Shadow Palette

This limited-edition palette is over 50 percent off and it’s full of matte and shimmer shades inspired by your childhood favorite.

$36 $14 at Too Faced Cosmetics

Glow Job

This glitter mask brightens a dull complexion and is totally selfie-worthy.

$42 $20 at Too Faced Cosmetics

Glitter Pop Eyeliner

Add a pop of sparkle to your eyes.

$20 $8 at Too Faced Cosmetics

Melted Gold

Infused with pure gold, this high-sheen lippie is the gloss to end all glosses.

$21 $6 at Too Faced Cosmetics

Melted Latex

If you’re looking for a gloss that stays put all day long, this buildable formula is worth a try.

$21 $5.25 at Too Faced Cosmetics

