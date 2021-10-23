Too Faced’s Most Popular Products Are 40% Off During This Ultra-Secret Sale

It’s not often that a brand as big as Too Faced goes on sale before the holiday rush but, well, do we have a treat for you. Not only is Too Faced on sale but the best of the best is discounted for a limited time. This isn’t random overstock or colors nobody wanted. Nope, these are the tried-and-true faves beauty editors and makeup artists love.

If you’re a Too Faced fan, you know which products I’m talking about here. We’ve got Better Than Sex Mascara, Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, Born This Way liquid foundation and powder, must-have brushes and so much more. Don’t worry, though — there’s the fun, seasonal products, too, as well as some skincare favorites and primers. Yes, just about everything! The best part? Most of them come in value sets so not only is the set 40 percent off but the retail value is already SO much higher. That means you’ll actually end up with way more product in the end.

While it might be hard not to keep all these goodies for yourself, the gift-giving season is right around the corner. Grab a set for your mom, a bestie or a work wife and they’ll be sure to love it. Not sure where to start? Shop some of our faves, below.

The Ultimate Complexion Set – $24 Off

This duo gets you the cult-fave, medium-to-full Born This Way Foundation plus the Hangover Face Primer to help make it last all day. Choose from 12 natural-looking shades.

Sexy Lashes and Decadent Brows Duo – $33.20 Off

Both your brows and lashes will be on point with this set, which includes the iconic Better Than Sex Mascara in Black and Chocolate Brow-nie Brow Pencil in your choice of three shades. Fluff and shape brows with ease!

2-pack Lip Injection Set – $27.60 Off

Most lip plumpers are clear so you have to apply color on top, messing with the plumping action. But this set includes two shades of Lip Plumping Gloss that make your pucker appear fuller with glossy color.

Bare it All Bronzer with Powder Brush – $29.80 Off

Is this the cutest bronzer you’ve ever seen? Build up your glow with this ultra-soft powder and brush set.

Teddy Bare Eye Shadow Palette and Eye Shadow Brush – $40.60 Off

If you’re a fan of natural glam, this eyeshadow palette will be your new fave. Even better? It smells like honey graham crackers! Plus you get a soft dual-ended eyeshadow brush.

Killer Gel Liner 36-Hour Waterproof 4-piece Set – $52.60 Off

Sick of eyeliner smearing after just a few hours? Try this set that includes four shades of waterproof, transerproof colors perfect for year-round looks.

Born This Way Super Coverage Sculpting Concealer – $12 Off

This full-coverage concealer is ultra-hydrating and comfortable so it never feels dry and cakey on your skin. Choose from 16 natural-looking shades.