This Colorful Too Faced Christmas Palette Is More Than Half Off — For Now

With the holidays right around the corner, you might be thinking about what you’re going to wear to parties and family get-togethers. When we’re thinking about our ‘fits, we sometimes forget to game-plan the makeup, too! Of course, you’re not going to buy a whole new makeup kit but there are some holiday-ready products right now that are basically made for festive parties. To wit, Too Faced is on sale at HSN right now, with a Christmas-themed palette cheaper than we’ve ever seen it.

Too Faced Christmas Coffee Bite Sized Eye Shadow Palette features eight Christmas coffee-inspired shades (yes, they smell like coffee!) in matte, metallic and shimmer finishes. The packaging is cute AF as expected, with a little gingerbread on the front. It comes with a full-size, dual-ended brush and an eyeshadow primer to ensure your look slays all night.

If bought separately, this would all retail for $73. But the kit is just $30 right now! And it’s exclusive to HSN.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This holiday set makes a great gift — and it’s not the only one currently on sale. Shop more of our favorites, below.

Too Faced Christmas in the Alps Palette Set – $14 Off

If you prefer a more natural-looking glam, this 14-shade palette will be your new favorite. The winter wonderland-themed eyeshadow and blush palette features matte, satin and metallic eyeshadows, as well as one satin and one matte blush — all smelling like Christmas cookies. The set also comes with Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss and Better than Sex Mascara so you’re entire face is set. If you bought this all separately, it would retail for $96!

Too Faced Christmas Around the World Makeup Collection – $10 Off

Look like a high roller with three eye and face palettes in one festive kit. It also comes with a travel-size Better Than Sex Mascara and a dual-ended eyeshadow brush. The retail value is $109!