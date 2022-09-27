The Cult-Favorite Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Palette Is Here & The Shades Are Seriously Delectable

Scroll To See More Images

Some people mark the start of fall by the moment they see the first leaf drop from a tree. Others are more traditional and cite the beginning of autumn to September 22. I, on the other hand, believe fall officially begins when I see the Too Faced Pumpkin Spice makeup palette back on shelves.

Nothing is more festive and Fall Y’all to me than this singular item. The eyeshadow palette (which, by the way, would also be great to use as blush) comes with a whopping 18 different color options that exude a warm, spicy and autumnal vibe. The warm oranges, glittery mauves, and golden-kissed browns are as festive as the falling leaves and look extraordinary applied alone or layered on top of each other.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Helping

You get everything you could need with this fall palette — bright pinks, subtle tans, shimmering browns and vibrant oranges. You’ll be able to craft a smoky eye or natural shimmer.

Oh, and in case this palette wasn’t perfect enough, know that each of these hues comes scented. Not only will you be able to craft an incredible look, but you’ll be able to smell and enjoy the sweet scents of pumpkin pie while you apply the makeup.

Too Faced Melted Matte PSL

If you want even more PSL-scented makeup, you’ve got to grab this plumping lip shade that hydrates and boosts the appearance of your lips without giving you that stinging sensation that comes so often with plumping products.

This matte color has the exact brown shade of a pumpkin spice latte. Plus, it comes with a perfecting applicator tip to outline your lips like a pro thanks to its flat-edge design that makes every swipe a pristine one.

Too Faced You’re So Hot Mini Palette

Oh, and while we’re at it, you’ve got to check out this adorable hot cocoa-themed palette. It’d make for a great stocking stuffer or present for all the fall birthdays you’ll be celebrating these next few months.