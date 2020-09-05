Surprise! Too Faced’s Collab With Mariale Dropped Early

The excitement was apparently just too much. Even though its official launch is on September 13, Too Faced’s Mariale collaboration is out early—but just for 24 hours. I mean, it is about time Latina beauty influencer Mariale Marrero had her name on a makeup product with Too Faced. She’s close to the brand and incorporates it into most of her YouTube videos. Apparently, this palette was two years in the making. “This is a dream come true and I’m so grateful to everyone that made this possible, specially @jerrodblandino could not have done it without you,” Mariale wrote on Instagram. “[T]hank you for helping make all my dreams come true and believing in me when not many did.”

The Amor Caliente palette (which is for both eyes and cheeks!) is all Mariale with bright and bold pinks, oranges and reds. Her looks are not boring and that’s what we love about her. The 12-pan palette includes seven matte shades (including a few must-have neutrals), four metallic shimmers and one pressed glitter that’s a blend of gold and silver. The packaging is girly and fun, with Mariale’s name across the front and a large mirror inside.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To say Mariale’s famous friends and loyal fans are excited would be an understatement. “FINALLYYYY My makeup looks are about to hit different,” wrote Nena Marrero. “It’s about time! Congratulations!!!!” said Raye Boyce. Let us add our own: Congrats, girl! We can’t wait for all the looks that are about to come out of this launch. Grab it for the next 24 hours and then again when it comes back on September 13.