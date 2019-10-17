Don’t Leave These Too Faced Gingerbread Palettes In Your Kitchen

In case you weren’t excited enough about the holidays being right around the corner (too soon?), Too Faced is here to inject a dose of happiness into your life. There are a few scents that bring us all back to the most wonderful time of the year and gingerbread is one of the most delicious. And Too Faced’s Gingerbread Collection actually smells like spicy gingerbread cookies or baked bread your mom might make. Because it’s Too Faced, the line includes some pretty stellar makeup, as expected.

Fans of Too Faced have been loving the way the brand brings fragrance into its makeup. Just look at the Tutti Frutti line. That watermelon eyeshadow palette smells like heaven. There’s also the Banana Setting Powder and the Sparkling Pineapple Eye Shadow Palette that smells a lot like the citrus fruit. Now, it’s all about gingerbread for the fall and winter months. The collection includes matte lipstick, eyeshadow palettes, bronzer, lipstick and even edible body dust. Get into the spirit and shop the line, below.

Gingerbread Sugar Kissable Body Shimmer

This body shimmer smells and tastes like gingerbread, reminding us so much of 2003 (in the best way possible).

$32 at Sephora

Gingerbread Extra Spicy Eyeshadow Palette

This 18-pan eyeshadow palette is full of warm shades perfect for fall.

$49 at Sephora

Gingerbread Bronzed & Kissed Bronzer & Lipstick Set

This fun set includes a limited-edition Gingerbread tan bronzer, Gingerbread-scented Peach Kiss Matte Lipstick and makeup bag.

$39 at Sephora

Melted Gingerbread Man Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick

This rust-red shade smells super-sweet.

$21 at Sephora

Melted Gingerbread Girl Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick

This is the long-wearing formula you love but in a new deep brown-red shade.

$21 at Sephora

Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette

Get 18 warm shades with some fun pops of color.

$49 at Too Faced

