Too Faced’s Family and Friends Sale is Too Good to Pass Up

It’s one of those “another day, another sale” weeks. A mere two days after Becca Cosmetics announced a steep discount on all of its foundations, Too Faced comes through with another excuse for us to spend extra coins. Today marks the first day of the brand’s 2018 Friends & Family sale and the deals are straight-forward and simply too good to ignore.

First, if you’re subscribed to the brand’s email list (or do so right now), you’ll get a unique code that grants you a whopping 30 percent off your entire purchase. And for those who’d rather not add volume to their inbox, you can snag 25 percent off your shopping cart with the code BFF25. The only caveat is that both deals exclude new products, web kits and sale items. Also, keep in mind that shipping is free when you spend at least $50; otherwise, it’s $5.

Need we say more? If you’ve never tried Too Faced, we recommend starting with any of these top-sellers:

Shadow Insurance Primer

A pre-eyeshadow formula that’ll hold your color in place–minus the creasing–for up to 24 hours.

$20 at Too Faced

Born This Way Foundation

An oil-free, medium-to-full coverage foundation made with coconut water to hydrate as it evens out your skin tone.

$39 at Too Faced

Better Than Sex Mascara

It’s long been America’s top-selling mascara for a couple reasons, including an Acacia Senegal Tree Extract for that iconic volume and polymers to lock everything in place.

$24 at Too Faced