Too Faced’s Damn Girl Mascara Is the New Better Than Sex

There are a handful of iconic mascaras that almost everyone loves. Think: Maybelline Great Lash, Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir and Too Faced Better Than Sex, to name a few. Now, there’s another tube that just might be added to the best-selling mix. Too Faced’s Damn Girl Mascara is getting major buzz, with many calling it the new Better Than Sex for its thickening and volumizing properties. Who needs falsies?

Damn Girl features a creamy mousse formula the brand says was developed with a special blend of whipped melting waxes. That gives lashes tons of volume without the heavy feel. Too Faced promises lifted, lengthened lashes for 24 hours without them flaking or smearing. The brush, which Too Faced calls a dual-fiber “Infinity Brush,” looks similar to Better Than Sex but a bit rounder. That’s not the only difference, though. It features a mix of short and long bristles to dispense the product evenly.

Some fans got a first look at Damn Girl and posted reviews to Sephora. So far, it seems like people are loving the formula. “Too Faced’s OG BTS is likely my favorite mascara ever— no smearing, not clumpy, and it gives you those perfect flirty, fluttery and defined lashes,” wrote one user. “This is similar, but I would say the more amped up version of that. It still has the long-lasting, stand out features of BTS, but it gives you crazy volume and length for a more intense look. I can see myself using both of these a lot depending on whether I want a feathery look or something deep and dark and gorgeously in your face. In summary, very pigmented, volumizing, curling, and fearless.”

Too Faced Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara retails for $25 and launches June 6 on Sephora’s website and in Sephora stores.

