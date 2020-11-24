Too Faced’s ‘Pink’ Friday Sale Means Better Than Sex Mascara For All

Holiday sales can get overwhelming. There’s just too much to choose from with deals all over the place. That’s why we’re breaking down the best of the best and Too Faced’s Black Friday 2020 sale is right up there. Well, the brand is calling it Pink Friday, which is totally on-brand for the girly line.

While most companies are doing 20 percent off, Too Faced is all about that 30 percent life with free shipping all week long. You can’t beat that. Stock up on everyone’s favorite Better Than Sex mascara or the newer Damn! Girl version. There are also major complexion deals on concealer and foundation you’ll use way after the holidays.

While you’re adding your everyday favorites, don’t miss Too Faced’s crazy-cute gift sets complete with festive-looking bunnies to signify the brand’s cruelty-free mission. No idea where to start? We chose a few of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Born This Way Foundation

Choose from 35 medium-to-full coverage shades.

Enchanted Beauty Unbearably Glam Makeup Set

This festive set already has a value of $155 with a limited-edition 12-pan palette, highlighter-and-blush duo and travel-sized Better Than Sex Mascara.

I’ve Got a Holiday Hangover Skincare Set

Want to talk value? This skin care set is worth $70 with travel sizes of Hangover Replenishing Face Primer, Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray, as well as a full-size of Hangover Pillow Balm.

Lip Injection Extreme Mini Lip Plumper Ornament

Have you seen a cuter ornament? Inside the bunny is a travel-size Lip Injection Extreme.

Better Than Sex Mascara

Stock up on the cult-favorite volumizer.