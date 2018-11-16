Too Faced’s Black Friday Sale Includes A New Product & We’ve Got The Exclusive Deets

Scroll To See More Images

While some of our favorite brands have remained mum on their plans, one benevolent brand just saved us a boatload of stress. Too Faced’s Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday deals for 2018 are legitimately awesome, and the beauty behemoth gave StyleCaster the exclusive deets. Sometimes we absolutely love our jobs.

With exactly one week until the year’s biggest shopping event commences, our goal is to get as organized as possible before mayhem hits. No one wants to get caught in the crosshairs of overcrowded stores, long lines and a never-ending number of tabs open on our computer. If you’re slightly Type A like us, here’s what you need to know about the makeup brand’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday master plan, which will include something new, something mysterious and a whole lot of markdowns.

First, let’s get one thing straight: Too Faced’s masters of whimsy have dubbed the day Pink Friday instead of Black Friday, and we approve. From November 21 through November 24, the entire website will be 30 percent off, with the exception of new products, sale items and anything from the Clover Collection. On Thanksgiving (November 22, in the midst of the 30 percent sitewide sale, get this: a new kit will also make its debut!

The Life’s a Peach Kit will retail for $49 and include everything you need for a next-level eye moment: a full-sized shadow palette, a tube of the best-selling Better Than Sex Mascara and the Shadow Insurance Primer. And if that weren’t enough, another Pink Friday sale will begin. Still with us?

From November 22 through 24, shoppers will also score 30 percent off the entire site, with the same exceptions as before. Now, here’s where you really need to pay attention. From November 25 through 26, the 30 percent promotion continues, except it will only apply to sale items.

Shoppers will also have the option of purchasing a $42 mystery bag filled with goodies that retail for $123. What’s in this Mystery Bag? No one can know, and we like it that way. Nothing like a little beauty gamble to liven up an otherwise relaxed Thanksgiving break.

Finally, on November 27, otherwise known as Giving Tuesday, you can buy either palette (like the one above) from the Clover Collection and get a Clover Plush stuffed animal for just $10.

In conclusion, everything you need to restock your makeup stash is here and it won’t cost an entire paycheck to get the job done. Don’t know where to start? Ahead are five top-sellers to keep in mind.

Melted Matte Lipstick in Naughty by Nature

‘Tis the season for dark, moody lipsticks, including this deletable chocolate shade infused with no-sting plumping effects and avocado oil for moisture…so your lips don’t flake under the matte finish.

$21 $14.70 at Too Faced

Better Than Sex Mascara

If you have yet to try America’s top-selling mascara, this is the perfect opportunity to finally see if the formula actually backs up the hype.

$24 $16.80 at Too Faced

Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer

An oil-free, non-comedogenic (aka no clogged pores) formula with 12-hour wear and 20 shades to choose from.

$29 $20.30 at Too Faced

Hangover 3-in-1 Setting Spray

A coconut water-infused mist that can be used under makeup to hold it in place and over top whenever you need double-assurance that it’ll actually stay put.

$32 $22.40 at Too Faced

Diamond Highlighter

If you can peel your eyes away from the gorgeous packaging, expect the radiant complexion of your dreams, thanks to actual diamond powder and light reflecting pearls.