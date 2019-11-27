Too Faced’s Black Friday Deals Mean More Beauty Hauls For You And Your Crew

Scroll To See More Images

The biggest shopping event of the year is approaching fast, meaning all of us makeup lovers finally get a chance to score some major beauty loot from all our favorite brands. And there’s no denying that the Too Faced Black Friday 2019 deals are particularly jaw-dropping, as we can’t wait to get our paws on all those amazing mascaras, palettes, and gift sets galore.

Too Faced sales are always really killer. The brand’s Pink Friday sale, for example, treated customers to an impressive 30 percent discount last year. And that’s not even including the free shipping (plus free samples!) the brand was offering too. This year, we’re getting the same Pink Friday sale for 30 percent off (with code PINK30) as well as daily deals. Sign up for the brand’s emails and you’ll get alerted to a new discount each day. For example, November 27 has travel items for just $10.

Shop some of our current favorites, below.

The Too Faced Gingerbread Extra Spicy Eyeshadow Palette, for starters, is totally a must-have for all us shadow lovers, as it offers 18 sheer and high-pigmented shades that actually smell like gingerbread cookies. We can’t even begin to imagine all the sizzling looks we’ll be able to create with this palette, especially since all the included shades have a creamy texture that is probably softer than that seasonal velvet LBD hiding in your closet.

This palette treats your cheeks to six blush, bronzer, and highlight shades that you can use again and again, making it a great gift for yourself. We always love a statement red lip, but any makeup look just isn’t complete without a pop of blush, bronzer, and highlight anyway.

This five-piece set can help you achieve defined brows, smokey eyes, and experimental liner looks in minutes. Now, that’s what we call multitasking.

This throwback-style body shimmer both smells and tastes like gingerbread.

Anyone on your list would love this travel-sized Better Than Sex Mascara in an adorable holiday ornament.

