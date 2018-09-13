Of Course Too Faced’s New Better Than Sex Vault is $69

If you’re obsessed with Too Faced’s cult-favorite Better Than Sex mascara, the holidays have officially arrived early. Earlier this week, two very exciting updates were made to the brand’s website. One is a $12 tree-shaped ornament that includes a deluxe-sized tube of the best-selling product and the other is a super-sized vault–aptly titled “A Year of Great Sex” that includes 5 full-sized tubes, or a year’s worth of mascara for the taking.

There are a couple reasons we recommend snagging both (but especially the vault) once they’re available for purchase later this week. First, the vault is a very sexy $69 (get it?), which breaks down to just $13.80 per tube, about $10 less than the original price ($24). Who could say no to saving money and face simultaneously? Also, one of the biggest mistakes we tend to make is wearing mascara beyond its shelf life, a mere three months.

By stocking up ahead of time, you’ll be more than prepared to keep your lashes camera-ready and healthy for the next 365 days. And if you need more Better Than Sex in your life, there’s also a heart pin, makeup bag and tote covered in that iconic pink. Grab any or all of it before everyone else does.