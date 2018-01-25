Too Faced’s ‘Better Than Sex’ Mascara Has a Family-Friendly Name in Saudi Arabia

Too Faced’s “Better Than Sex” Mascara may not be as old as Pond’s Cold Cream or Chanel perfume, but it’s already a makeup classic. That’s due in part to its inescapable moniker and top notch formula, the latter of which has been co-signed by countless beauty lovers. Today, its pink tube is almost as iconic as the formula itself; even in places like Saudi Arabia, where the name has been slightly altered.

That’s right; Too Faced’s hero product isn’t “Better Than Sex” in the Middle Eastern country. Instead, it’s the more family-friendly “Better Than Love.” PopSugar was the first to spot the altered packaging in a photo posted by Reddit user L0571, who noted the change is due to Saudi Arabia’s strict guidelines.

In fact, that isn’t the only beauty product to get censored. Other commenters on the same thread added that NARS’ Orgasm Blush is renamed “Nars O” and Becca’s Champagne Pop is instead called “Gold Pop,” since alcohol is prohibited there.

We’re happy to use either name, as long as they don’t change that winning formula. Our lashes would not be very happy.