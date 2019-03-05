There’s a New Too Faced ‘Better Than Sex’ Product & It’s Not Mascara

Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara is so iconic, we know you don’t need the beginner’s crash course. If the name alone doesn’t prove it, statistics will. One of these frosted pink tubes with a lash-perfecting formula inside sells every seven seconds and it’s been declared the best-selling mascara year after year. Understandably so, we expect the just-announced Too Faced liquid eyeliner (!) to be just as groundbreaking. Um, hello best news ever!

Yesterday, brand co-founder Jerrod Blandino unveiled the surprise drop on Instagram and makeup lovers, including us, completely lost it. As of March 17, Better Than Sex Eyeliner will be available so you can finally complement your swoon-worthy flutter with a precise, yes-I-actually-drew-that cat eye. According to Blandino, it took years and hundreds of different versions to solidify this formula and applicator combo, so we know it’s sure to surpass our expectations.

“The number one thing I wanted to create was the easiest eyeliner to apply that would make every single user look like a total pro,” Blandino shared in a recent interview with Allure. Like the other Too Faced products, Blandino says the brand’s focus is to take the guesswork out of makeup and to make users look and feel their best. To that we say amen.

As for the product itself, it’s a true black, waterproof formula that locks into place seconds after applying. The felt-tip applicator makes it easy to apply anything from a basic line to a Lucy Boynton-inspired cat eye without any pulling, tugging or uneven lines.

The Too Faced Better Than Sex Easy Glide Liquid Eyeliner will be available for $21 and launches March 17 on Too Faced’s website, Sephora and Ulta. Mark your calendars now.