Too Cool for School Just Launched So Many New Products At Ulta

You might know the New York-based brand for its popular pumpkin masks and egg cream skincare. But Too Cool for School has color cosmetics, haircare and skincare for all skin types, as well. And all these Too Cool for School goodies just hit Ulta. The brand had a handful of items in Ulta before but now we’re looking at an expanded collection in more than 1,000 Ulta stores nationwide. If you’re not familiar with the brand, it started becoming popular in South Korea, where so many beauty trends originate from. (It’s even been called the “Glossier of Korea.”) Fans love its cheeky packaging, often in collaboration with local artists, and its innovative products with unique ingredients, like pumpkin and egg.

With so many products that are a bit different than we’re used to—again, all those pumpkin offerings!—it can get a bit confusing. Plus, not unlike Decium, Too Cool for School has a few brands under its umbrella. Below, a breakdown of a handful of items that are worth using those Ulta points for.

Rules of Mastic Mild Cleanser

Remove dirt and oil with this ultra-gentle cleanser that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils.

$20 at Ulta

Egg-ssential Skincare Mini Set

Now’s the chance to try the cult-favorite egg products that actually, yes, include egg extracts but not so much that they smell like eggs. This mini kit includes Egg-zyme Whipped Foam Cleanser, Egg Mellow Cream, Egg Mellow Body Butter and an Egg Cream Mask.

$16 at Ulta

Pumpkin Hydra Gold Eye Gel Patch

Pumpkin ferment extract and 24K-gold works to firm, depuff and brighten under your eyes.

$7 at Ulta

Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub

Coconut sugar works to remove dead skin cells and leave skin feeling moisturized.

$25 at Ulta

Coconut Sugar Scrub Lip Balm

After you’ve polished your face, try this leave-on lip scrub. It melts into your skin so there’s no need to wash it off.

$18 at Ulta

