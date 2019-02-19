Finally, This K-Beauty Brand Isn’t ‘Too Cool’ for Target

Potent ingredients, adorable packaging and one-of-a-kind formulas are three of many reasons to hop on the K-beauty bandwagon. And since perfecting a ten-step routine can be understandably overwhelming, we’re grateful for the wide-ranging ones like Too Cool for School. Since launching stateside in 2015, it’s dino-decorated finds have become cult favorites and now, we can look forward to shopping them in Target. Best. News. Ever.

First, we’ll admit we’re a bit late to the party. The brand has actually been on shelves since late January. Nonetheless, we’re grateful and ready to stock up. However, it’s important to note a small, but important caveat: only two of the brand’s egg and pumpkin collections are available for purchase.

If you’ve never experienced an Egg Cream Mask ($5.99) or Pumpkin Sleeping Pack ($16.39), here’s a quick rundown on the benefits. Egg whites are like a clarifying agent for your complexion. They help remove dirt and debris from pores, even out skin tone and gently slough away dead skin. As for the yolk, it is super nourishing and chock-full of moisture so when you combine the two (along with other skin-healthy ingredients) you’re bound to see results.

As for pumpkin, consider it a superfood for your skin. Its extract is chock-full of nutrients like vitamin C and vitamin A that hydrate, brighten and soothe skin. This makes products like the Pumpkin 24K Gold Mask and Purifying 24K Mask ideal for days when you’re feeling dry and dull. Pumpkin is also a gentler form of exfoliation so you can rinse to smooth and supple skin.

So consider snagging any of the 10 products that make up this illustrious group a win for your face. The Too Cool for School Egg and Pumpkin collections are available at over 900 Target stores across the country and on Target’s website. And for the rather affordable prices of $4-35, we can certainly make some budget adjustments as needed.

